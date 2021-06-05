Sued for using unauthorized photos at Capcom, Resident Evil and Devil May Cry





The artist is suing a Japanese game studio for stealing copyrighted images of the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry titles.

Independent artist sues Capcom for using unauthorized photos in Resident Evil and Devil May Cry. The proceedings were filed on June 4, with unauthorized copyrighted images used in various Capcom games, even the famous Resident Evil 4 logo.

Capcom is a Japanese game developer with many well-known franchises. The studio is best known for its great commercial successes such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Dead Rising, Street Fighter and Devil May Cry. Resident Evil is Capcom’s most successful franchise, selling over 100 million units since the series was first launched. Devil May Cry, on the other hand, is a niche franchise with a strong community and supporters.

According to a recent article by Polygon, designer Judy A. Juracek has filed an official complaint in a Connecticut court. In this case, Juracek alleges that Capcom used images from her book Surfaces in multiple video game titles. Juraceks’ book Surfaces is a large collection of texture photographs taken by Juracek himself and is used as a reference for artists, architects and other designers. This may be an unfortunate coincidence, given that Capcom is inspired by real-life places in some elements of world design.

Surfaces was first published in 1996, the same year that the first biohazard was released. It also comes with a CD-ROM of all the 1,200 images included in the book. Capcom was able to contact Jurasek and license the images used in the game, but Jurasek said he had not received any contact from Capcom regarding her book. In the proceedings, Jurasek said. He pointed out 80 of the 1,200 images that Capcom allegedly used in various titles, including documents with more than 100 pages.

This isn’t the first time Capcom has been accused of illegally using copyrighted work, and the studio has been accused of stealing monsters directly from horror films. Frankensteins Army was directed by Richard Raaphorest in 2013. In a horror movie, Capcom claimed to have stolen a monster for use in Biohazard Village. The monster is a humanoid propeller-headed monster that appears in the latter half of the game.

As both proceedings proceed, Capcom fans will have to wait for the outcome. Evidence speaks for itself in both of these proceedings. Hopefully, these similarities can be explained by Capcom as a coincidence rather than a pattern that infringes on the work of others. Until then, fans of Devil May Cry and Resident Evilgames have been enthusiastic about other. You may want to keep an eye out for strange coincidences.

Source: Polygon, Amazon

