Fossil plans a premium Google Wear OS watch for the fall





Fossil’s 5th generation watches, released over a year ago, will be upgraded in the fall.

Over the years, many Google smartwatches have appeared, many of which are manufactured by the Fossil Group. The family of watch brands, including Diesel and Skagen, has made a big presence in Google’s Wear OS watch lineup over the past few years. Now using a new platform co-developed with Samsung, Fossil is preparing its own high-end watch this fall to run Google’s new watch software.

A video chat conversation between Fossil Chief Commercial Officer Greg McKelvey and Senior Vice President of Connected Devices Steve Prokup helped clarify what Google and Samsung had already talked about. For faster performance and better battery life. These watches also offer LTE cellular options globally. Fossil aims to expand its global career as a way to increase the appeal of watches in more markets.

Fossil’s 6th generation watches require a feature set similar to Google and Samsung’s other future watch efforts. “All the benefits of the software that Google talks about and launches on the integrated platform are something we will incorporate into it,” McKelvey said.

But the next Fossil smartwatch may not be cheap. “Premium” is a description used by Google, Samsung, Fitbit, and Fossil, all suggesting that the price may match recent versions of the Apple Watch.

Fossil hardware for future watches will be fairly sophisticated. “There is a complete set of fairly large hardware upgrades already planned,” Procup said, faster. It hints at performance, better battery life, and potentially higher health features …

Fossil watch designs (here 5th generation) combine buttons and designs between brands. Expect the same thing as the next wave rolls out.

The types of buttons and crowns Fossil may use on the next Wear OS watch are still unknown. Samsung has already promised to use a rotating bezel for the next Galaxy watch running Google OS. Fossil seems to continue to consider different combinations of buttons and rotating crowns, including future Fossil Group watches running Wear OS.

“We have multiple button configurations on the market at the same time, which we can support,” says Prokup. “I think even our products and manufacturers still see a variety of products. It’s not often that you get a watch with four, five, or six dedicated buttons. No buttons. Prokup still considers the watch’s touch screen to be an important way to operate buttons and crowns, offering a special design flair and shortcuts.

While Fossil’s lineup of smartwatches and connected hybrid watches (analog watches with Bluetooth connectivity) is extensive, the company’s premium watches are one of the most successful areas, according to McKelby. Fossil aims to launch a single premium watch as the flagship of the new wave of Google watches, and other watch brands under the Fossil Group may develop their own variations. “We offer our customers great brand design at a premium price,” McKelby said, arguing that innovative and great products are worth the price.

Regarding budget options for these next-generation watches, McKelby believes that the previous year’s model is most likely to eventually be discounted, like Apple’s watch lineup. Existing Fossil Google Wear watches cannot be upgraded to the new Wear OS software platform.

Fossil also doesn’t seem to emphasize the growth of hybrid analog watches, but McKelvey admits that it hasn’t been very successful. “Smartwatches are much more successful than hybrids,” he says, citing Fossil’s recent high-end smartwatches, such as the 5th generation LTE-enabled watches, as successful examples.

Hybrids will continue to exist, but they have the potential to evolve into more models for other wearables. In particular, this may be the reason why analog watches equipped with Fitbit can respond flexibly. At this point, Fitbit’s presence on Wear OS watches seems to be limited in functionality, but Fossil’s McKelvey feels that Fitbit’s presence will become a bigger factor over time. That’s what our customers will love. “

