Innovations that drive growth on both sides of the Michigan border





Detroit-Michigan shares a 721-mile long border with Canada. Just north of Michigan is Ontario, Canada, and Michigan’s total number of border crossings ranks among the top 10 in terms of traffic between the United States and Canada.

The technological innovations taking place on both sides of the border are noteworthy, especially border security and security measures. According to the MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation), the border crossing between the United States and Canada is important as long as there is the largest bilateral trade relationship between the United States and Canada.

According to statistics, crossing the border of Michigan plays a vital role in bilateral trade, with total exports from Canada to the United States accounting for 30% of the country’s GDP and 87% of its overseas exports. I am. The United States produces $ 1.2 billion in daily trade with Canada, more than any other country or economic zone. Most of the trade between the United States and Canada goes through trucks, and the rest is water and rail. To promote this multi-billion dollar industry, MDOT will aggressively invest in the most technologically sophisticated systems to quickly track the movement of goods, services and people between the two countries. An efficient processing system is sacred.

Information Technology Initiatives (ITIs) play a central role in accelerating the movement of traffic during crisis situations, emergencies, and large-scale activities. For this purpose, MDOT and the Department of Information Technology are active on a daily basis. It has an advanced security system and powerful programs. For example, Free and Secure Trade (FAST) and NEXUS at the intersection of important international bridges. In addition, the Michigan Government is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection to enhance operational security.

Major industries driving trade between Michigan and Ontario

($ 19,810 million), striker ($ 14,808 million). The main industry is primarily automotive, with significant trade activity between Michigan and Canada. Cross-border Ontario is well-supported by 14.7 million inhabitants and is renowned for its real GDP of $ 744.44 billion. Ontario accounts for an estimated 40% of Canada’s total GDP and accounts for a significant proportion of its economic activity. The real estate industry is a major contributor to this figure, with real estate leasing, rental and sales accounting for 13% of Ontario’s GDP.

Of course, Ontario has other fast-growing industries that have been heavily driven by the growth of telecommunications. According to Statista, the size of the Canadian gaming market has grown since 2016, reaching $ 14.72 billion in 2019 and slightly declining to $ 14.80 billion in 2020. Along with Canada, card games, table games and jackpot games. According to Globenewswire, the virtual world gaming market is projected to reach $ 158.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.4%.

Fortune Business Insights estimated the size of the global online gambling market to be $ 66,720 million in 2020. Interestingly, an article from New York University reports that digital gambling platforms have been rapidly gaining popularity in Canada since 2020, and their popularity is skyrocketing.

According to the survey, online casino games have gained momentum since 2020, and legal-aged Canadians are increasingly embracing slot, card and table games. Online casino operators are currently making significant profits in Canada. This is also boosted by the increasing liberalization of online gambling activities south of the Canadian border. Because online gambling is completely legal in Michigan (the law was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in December 2019), the industry is now serving people on both sides of the border. Michigan is considered a leading candidate, thanks to legitimate internet gaming legislation that is expected to generate significant revenue in the state. Online sports betting and online casino games are perfectly legal for Michigan players.

Michigan is now the center of e-commerce

Michigan is also recognized as one of the fastest growing e-commerce small business states. Many e-commerce start-ups in the state now have stores in Detroit, maximizing their business activities accordingly. Well-known companies such as Wal-Mart are fully operational and have major online businesses in Michigan. As evidenced by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, Michigan’s top e-commerce developers are backed by broadband internet connectivity. In popular malls such as Woodland Mall, e-commerce is a fundamental source of revenue. The entertainment sector is certainly benefiting, as evidenced by strong growth trends such as online games and online streaming of movies and music services.

This guest column was written by Jack Ryan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos