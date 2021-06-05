Moderate PS5 evaluated by Entertainment Software Rating Board





Bloober Teams’ psychological horror game The Medium has been rated for PlayStation 5.

As Gematsu found, the rating was displayed on the Europes Entertainment Software Rating Boards website. Released in January of this year, Medium is now a dedicated console for the Xbox Series X / S and is also available on your PC.

Earlier this year, the Bloomer team was asked to comment on the possibility of releasing The Medium on the PS5. The developers said they were focusing solely on the Xbox and PC at the time. Did not deny that possibility. A similar statement was made about Blair Witch in 2019, which was released on PS4 just four months after the release of Xbox and PC.

The Medium has been released in various reviews. The official outline of the title is as follows.

It is a medium that lives in two different worlds, the real world and the spiritual world. Obsessed with the vision of a child’s murder, you’ll travel to an abandoned hotel resort that was the setting for an unimaginable tragedy many years ago. From there, start looking for difficult answers.

As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a broader perspective and can more clearly understand that there is no simple truth in what others perceive. Not everything looks that way, and everything has a different side.

Medium features a dual soundtrack by Bloomer team Arkadiusz Reikowski and Silent Hillfame’s legendary composer Akira Yamaoka.

Please update your readers when the official announcement is made.

[Source: ESRB via Gematsu]

