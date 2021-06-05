How Tweets Caused a Feud in Miami to Counter Silicon Valley Technology Transplants Against Old City Guards





From left: Brian Breslin, Melissa Medina, Matt Hugman, Keith Rabois, Derian Asparohov, Jack Abraham.

Marianne Ayala / Insider

The Silicon Valley port has loudly declared Miami a new hotspot for technological innovation. But Miami’s established tech leaders have challenged the newcomer, the Savior Complex. Mayor Francis Suarez was caught on the way. See other stories on Insider’s business page.

On April 25, Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Founders Fund principal, Derian Asparahoff, sent a tweet announcing “the unofficial start of the first Miami Tech Week.”

The tweet spread by word of mouth, and about 1,000 tech startup founders and investors quickly landed in town for a week-long Silicon Valley-style festival.

–Delian (@zebulgar) April 25, 2021

The problem is that Melissa Medina, a member of the established technology community, sent the tweet unaware that she has been hosting an annual technology conference called eMerge Americas since 2014. Medina chairs the annual meeting.

This tweet surprised Medina and other members of the community. Born and raised in Miami, Medina said, “This year’s event had zero coordination and communication.”

The tech world sees Miami as the next Silicon Valley potential. It’s where explosive startups spawn wealthy founders to invest in more local startups. But Tweet and that’s it. The underlying new that caused it shows how newcomers can sow discord when they land in a new city rather than prosperity.

Insider interviewed recent transplant patients and government officials in Miami for three days. He also spoke with nine members of the city’s established technology community to explain why tensions exist. I got a sense of how the two groups would reconcile.

Founders Fund’s Derian Asparohov.

Courtesy of Derian Asparohov

“OG” vs. Valley

The mayor of the city, Francis Suarez, noticed that he was in the midst of a brewing feud.

One is Miami’s established tech community, or what he calls the “OG,” Knight Foundation, Refresh Miami, Softbank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, serial entrepreneur Maurice Ferré Jr., e-Builder. Includes people such as. CEO Ron Antevy, healthcare tycoon Mike Fernandez, and Melissa’s father Manny Medina sold the company Terremark Worldwide to Verizon in 2011 and are considered one of the first major technical successes in Miami. ..

Melissa Medina, President of eMerge Americas, said:

eMerge Americas

On the other side are new Silicon Valley transplanter Asparouhov and his founders fund partner Keith Rabois and Atomic’s Jack Abraham.

The mayor knew that Asparohov was going to tweet a few days ago and knew that Medina wasn’t looping.

Suarez told the insider, “There was a bit of a break, but I knew both well along the way and made the connection easier.”

Eventually, Suarez eased tensions, brought together the medina and the existing community, and organized other events along the Asparauhov timeline. However, there was damage.

“We’re excited about new people, but they’re coming with this savior complex,” said Maria Derchi, executive director of Refresh Miami, a nonprofit organization trying to connect Miami’s technology and startup communities. Russo said. “You are not our savior.”

Russo said the established community is seeking help from newcomers, but also courtesy and respect. “Understand that we have laid the foundations and foundations,” she said. Said.

Assparrowhoff was “not aware of the local community at the time” because he was thankful for the well-established player organizing the event for the week and had just moved in April, just a few weeks before the event. Explained that the tweet was deleted.

Even so, he didn’t apologize. “Why am I already planning and announcing, but I have an obligation to coordinate with someone without asking for help or opinion?” He said.

Matt Hugman, Executive Vice President of the Beacon Council, said:

Courtesy of Matt Hugman

Miami’s tech moment was “10 years of production”

Miami’s tech scene is now in the sunshine after several major Silicon Valley investors and startup founders have moved to Miami and proclaimed it as a new hotspot.

Sizhao Yang, co-creator of one of the recent transplants, Farm Building, drove all over the country with his family on Tesla three months ago. In a recent interview at the Hip 1 Hotel, Yang described Miami as “the light on the hills,” a shining city as an example of hope and inspiration.

But as new arrivals like Yang flood the city, the resentment of old guards increases.

“These people say they’discovered’Miami, which is frustrating for us,” said LaunchPad, director of the University of Miami’s Entrepreneurship Center and founder of Refresh Miami. One Brian Breslin said.

“It’s like claiming that Columbus came and discovered America when there were indigenous people who had lived in the Americas for decades,” he said.

Matt Hugman, Executive Vice President of Beacon Council, an economic development organization in the metropolitan area, agrees.

Manuel D. “Manny” Medina and his daughter Melissa Medina at eMerge Americas in 2018.

Courtesy of Melissa Medina

“What we see as a success story overnight in Miami is actually a decade-long production.

In 2012, Hugman created a Knight Foundation grant program and has since invested millions of dollars in Miami’s technology ecosystem.

In Hugman’s view, the friction between the OG and recent transplants is due to the Silicon Valley spirit of seeking forgiveness, not permission, but he says the OG works that way too. .. Therefore, the two groups of highly ambitious people are building relationships with the company in their own lanes, rather than merging.

Another concern that some locals are concerned about is that Suarez has a close relationship with some of the town’s new technology players. Suarez, who spoke to Insider from the city hall, buzzed with a long list of celebrity tech leaders he met in the last few months.

“If you said in December that I would talk to Elon Musk, have lunch with Peter Thiel, make friends with Keith, and meet the pre-IPO Brian Armstrong, Fred, and Winklebos twins. I would have told you, Mr. Suarez, referring to Labois and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and co-founder Fred Alesham, “there is no way to make this.”

In a personal conversation with Insider, the town’s new VC promoted a cozy relationship with the mayor as one of the biggest attractions of moving to Sunshine State.

When the Founders Fund is ready to announce its next Series A funding to a Miami-based company within a few weeks, the news in a series called #CafecitoTalk through the mayor’s YouTube channel instead of traditional media. Will be released, said Asparahoff. ..

“I can’t even imagine a world where I’m announcing fundraising with the Mayor of London Breed,” he said of the Mayor of San Francisco.

A private dinner party was also held in November, where Abraham, Labois and Suarez discussed turning the Winwood district into a tech hub while eating Bran Gino with white wine.

Abraham’s VC firms Atomic and Thiel’s Founders Fund (partnered by Labois) signed a lease for Winwood’s Annex shortly after dinner.

In fact, Suarez does not have the authority to fulfill all the wishes that come to mind with the arrival of new technology. He helps facilitate conversations, but in Miami, city managers manage budgets and day-to-day operations.

Annex in Miami’s Winwood district with offices for Atomic, OpenStore and Founders Fund.

Candy chain

Valley issues with them

But it’s not just the injured ego that drives the concerns of older guards. Experts also warn that Miami’s economic inequality problem is exacerbated by the influx of tech companies.

“If the mayor is a technology cheerleader, I’m the gatekeeper,” said Ken Russell, a member of the Miami Commissioner’s Committee, which chairs the Technology Equity Task Force. He describes the work as encouraging people who come to see the postcard version of Miami to “continue to challenge.” Russell announced Thursday that he would run for the US Senate in hopes of defeating Republican Senator Marco Rubio in 2022.

The hurdles he anticipates include affordable housing, environmental issues such as rising sea levels, and traffic jams that can surface when tech companies move to cities full of employee buses.

In January, hedge funds and key investor Blackstone signed a long-term lease in downtown Miami. Technology giants Microsoft and Apple are also reportedly looking to real estate in the city. Goldman Sachs is said to be planning to move its asset management department there.

“My goal is to set up this ecosystem so that we can predict these conflicts right away, so fight early, not too late,” Russell said.

The city cannot ignore such dangers. According to a 2019 report from the Miami Urban Future Initiative, a think tank, Miami is the second largest metropolitan area, with a growing income class and a shrinking middle class.

“Miami has a 0.0001% influx of buying $ 20-50 million waterfront compounds, a huge low-wage service class for hospitality workers, and a large concentration of economically disadvantaged areas. It’s being squeezed in between, “writes report author Richard Florida. Email.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Joe Radle / Getty Images

Party and other tweets

Despite the clash, some old guards ultimately realize that the influx is good for them.

The city has traditionally lacked the appeal of celebrity founders like Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook and Jack Dorsey on Twitter. Instead, the best people left the city, like Jeff Bezos on Amazon and Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook.

There are no excellent research universities in the city like Stanford University. Stanford University trains talented entrepreneurs and engineers and often catalyzes a prestigious startup ecosystem.

That’s why the technicians in the valley came to “pouring gasoline into the fire,” said Alex de Carvalho, a 16-year-old digital marketer in Miami.

New arrivals have brought not only a pandemic trend, but also an optimistic view that the city’s tech scene is here, De Carvalho said.

Still, Suarez is worried about mediating peace. “Sometimes I’m worried because I want the Miami OGs to be a little more patient and the newcomers to accept more,” the mayor said. T.

There are some signs of integration. For example, Atomic hosted an open house on Tuesday to meet with some of the local tech companies.

Atomic open house party.

atomic

Marketing manager Ryan Rhea, 33, who attended the party, said a crowd of about 160 people in an online chat room consisting of a technology “OG” and about 800 local technology founders and investors. One #MiamiTechGroup people said they were well mixed.

Further adjustments will be made at next year’s Tech Week event. Melissa Medina has been added to the Miami Tech Week 2022 WhatsApp group. And her annual conference, eMerge Americas, has announced that it will rescheduling the Miami Beach Convention Center from March to April next year to match the founder fund’s version of the new Miami Tech Week.

But everything hasn’t worked out yet among the factions. Asparowov tweeted when announcing the dates for next year’s Miami Tech Week. Two minutes later, Suarez retweeted with an important explanation. “We are very pleased to announce the date of Miami Tech Week 2022 with @foundersfund and @eMergeAmericas.”

Medina makes it very clear that the OG has no intention of being hijacked.

“There is a very special ecosystem here, and new grafts can play an important role in building it,” Medina said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re about to become the next Silicon Valley.”

