How to use Twitter in Nigeria even if prohibited





Are you a Nigerian or Nigerian resident thinking about using Twitter despite being banned in Nigeria? This article will show you exactly how to use Twitter in Nigeria.

Twitter, a subsidiary of Facebook, is one of the most used social media networks in the world. Since its launch on July 15, 2006, Twitter currently boasts approximately 330 million users worldwide (according to a Q1 2019 survey).

One of the continents that uses Twitter a lot is Africa, and Nigeria is part of it. Twitter was banned in Nigeria a few days ago after the government recently decided to ban social media platforms.

Why is Twitter banned in Nigeria?

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari posted on his official Twitter account. According to some general sources, this post was flagged as a threat to suspected separatist militants in southeastern Nigeria.

This post was deleted on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 because it violates Twitter’s policies and terms of use. The main reason given by Twitter was that the post was abusive.

After the post was deleted, under the leadership of the President, the Nigerian government, Muhammadu Buhari, announced on Friday that it would ban Twitter indefinitely.

The original post, deleted, read that many of today’s ill-mannered people are too young to notice the destruction and loss of life that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. We, who have been on the scene for 30 months after the war, treat them in a language they understand.

As a result, Nigerian citizens and Nigerian residents were unable to log in to their Twitter accounts on Friday, June 4, 2021. Interestingly, the federal government announced an indefinite suspension of Twitter on Twitter.

This article will show you how to use Twitter even if it is banned in Nigeria.

How to use Twitter in Nigeria with a VPN

Since Twitter was banned in Nigeria, many people, especially those who make a living on Twitter, are worried about how they will work in the future. Many people have tried several methods, but none of them worked.

The most effective way to use Twitter in Nigeria during this time is to use a virtual private network (VPN). What a VPN does is get the original IP address and usually change it to a foreign virtual network or IP address.

That is, while in Nigeria, the VPN changes the address from Nigeria to another country in the world. For example, United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Netherlands, etc.

Please log out of your Twitter account (if you are still logged in) before continuing.

To log in to your Nigerian Twitter account using a VPN:

Download and install your favorite VPN app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Open the app and sign up using login or more information If paid, add a payment method and package of your choice Choose. Otherwise, proceed to the next step Set up VPN Turn it on on your device. Once that’s done, open the Twitter app (if any) or visit the official Twitter website. Enter your details, log in, and you’re ready to go. Precautions when using VPN

VPNs are great for bypassing certain restrictions, but there are some precautions you need to take when using a VPN. Some of them are shown below.

Don’t use VPN for crypto apps Don’t log in to mobile banking apps with VPN turned on Before signing up, make sure the VPN developer is genuine and genuine Platform past Check user reviews VPN used to circumvent Twitter bans Nigeria

There are over 1000 VPNs on the Internet, but not all of them are reliable. Therefore, the following are some of the real VPNs that have been tried and tested.

Express VPN Cyber ​​Ghost VPN NordVPNSurfsharkIPVanishVyprVPNZenMate etc.

Conclusion

This article showed you how to use Twitter even if it’s banned in Nigeria. Unlike the other methods described on some websites, the methods presented in this article are 100% genuine and genuine.

Read the article carefully and find a way out of it. If you have any questions, feel free to write in the comments section below. I will reply as soon as possible.

