Apple, Google, Amazon and other tech giants may have to pay much higher taxes as G7 countries reach breakthrough deals





The United States, United Kingdom, and other major countries reached a groundbreaking agreement on Saturday to pursue higher global taxes on multinational corporations such as Google, Apple, and Amazon. As a move that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to deal with the aftermath of COVID-19, seven large developed country groups support a global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, allowing businesses to tax more. Agreed to pay. In the market where goods and services are sold.

UK Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak, after chairing a two-day meeting in London, “G7 Finance Ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to suit the global digital era. “.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a “significant and unprecedented commitment” would end the competition to the bottom of global taxation.

The deal, which has been in place for years, could also abolish the national digital services tax imposed by the United Kingdom and other European countries, which said the United States had unfairly targeted US tech giants. I promise.

However, this measure first needs to reach broader agreement at the G20 meeting, which will take place in Venice next month, including many emerging economies.

“It’s complicated and this is the first step,” Snak said.

Ministers also agreed to allow companies to declare their environmental impact in a more standard way so that investors can more easily decide whether to invest. This is an important goal of the UK.

Wealthy countries have been struggling for years and struggling to agree on ways to make more money from multinationals such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has given new stimulus to stagnant talks by proposing a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 percent, which is above the levels of countries such as Ireland but below the G7 minimum.

Germany and France also welcomed the deal, but France’s finance minister, Bruno Lemaire, said he would fight to raise the global minimum corporate tax rate above 15%.

Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz said the deal was “bad news for tax havens around the world.”

“Companies will not be able to circumvent their tax obligations by recording profits in the countries with the lowest taxes,” he added.

Ireland’s Treasury Minister Paschal Donohoe said the country could be a big loser at a tax rate of 12.5%.

Snak said the deal was a “huge reward” for taxpayers, but it was too early to know how much money could be raised for the UK.

The agreement does not specify exactly which businesses are subject to the rules, but only mentions “the largest and most profitable multinational corporations.”

European countries are afraid that businesses like Amazon may slip through the net as they report lower rates of return than most other well-known tech companies.

Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrencies? At Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, discuss all about cryptocurrencies with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and Weekend Investing founder Alok Jain. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos