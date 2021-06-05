Supply side: emerging technologies such as VR and AR rebuild retail sector





Emerging technologies are changing the retail industry faster than ever. Industry watchers predict that the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) hardware for retail applications will exceed $ 94 billion by 2025.

According to a study by the ICX Association, the global retail market for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is estimated to reach $ 1.6 billion by 2025.

Wal-Mart and Target continue to invest in technological innovation to run their fast-growing omni-channel business. In 2017, Target will use augmented reality technology to allow shoppers to see what furniture looks like in their space using a smartphone camera that interacts with the Targets website. did. Target also tested make-up virtual applications online and in some stores. Wal-Mart is using virtual reality to train its employees with VR goggles, moving them to situations such as working on Black Friday and cleaning dangerous spills.

However, since COVID-19, the demand for all kinds of technologies has exploded, said Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research.

She said there will be years of innovation in the coming months.

For example, the concept of a non-contact fitting room has become a priority for some retailers as the fitting room in a physical store was closed last year. Brookfield Properties, a large mall operator, said last year that it plans to add a 3D body scanner that will allow consumers to see the brand and size that suits them best.

Wal-Mart recently announced that it will acquire virtual fitting room startup Zeekit privately. Yael Vizel, founder of Zeekit and former captain of the Israeli Air Force, said her Eureka moment happened when she used communications software to map the Earth’s terrain. She said the human body is like a terrain with mountains and valleys. She founded Zeekit five years ago and developed an application that was first used by Macys and tested by many top fashion brands.

Last year, Zeekit nearly doubled its staff to 40 to meet demand. According to Vizel, if shoppers can virtually try on apparel before buying online, the average return rate will drop from 38% to about 2%.

Virtual Try-on is a game changer and solves one of the most difficult problems to reproduce online so far: understanding the fit and what the item will look like to you. Zeekit helps provide a comprehensive and immersive personalized experience for a diverse customer base, said Denise Incandela, head of Wal-Mart’s apparel division.

Zeekits technology uses real-time image processing to map a person’s image into thousands of segments. The garment is treated in the same way, mapping two equivalent points to one final simulation, Incandela explains. She said Wal-Mart’s technology is scalable and can also be used to create other fashion experiences, such as building the world’s widest virtual closet and the ability to seamlessly combine and match clothes. thinking.

These exciting technologies add a social element to the digital experience, allowing customers to bring their own personalities and tastes to shopping, Incandela said.

Gartner predicts that nearly 100 million consumers will experience an augmented reality shopping experience in stores or online this year. ICX says retailers will bring more personalized experiences and bring their products to life as they begin to leverage technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

Ed Durbin, Global Director of Retail Solutions at VMware and Researcher at ICX, said the shopping experience is an immersive virtual reality experience, online purchase and receipt, from a robot that can identify shoppers’ buying habits. He says it has evolved dramatically in the last few years until it became popular. At the store.

He said technology will drive the future of retail as consumers seek to improve their shopping experience. Retailers are expanding resources faster than ever to minimize customer friction, improve the customer experience, and improve overall efficiency.

Retail businesses leveraging new technologies such as AR / VR, IoT and mobility can provide a more convenient, engaging and personalized experience. Without these technologies, we will not be able to meet the growing demands of consumers and employees.

Michael Paladino, co-founder and CEO of Bentonville-based RevUnit, told the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal that retailers are beginning to integrate augmented reality. The increase in BOPIS (buy online, pick up in stores) is driving that innovation.

We are working with one of our retail clients on an in-store experience to replace printed labels in the aisles with digital displays. The display shows employee and consumer labels and additional product content. Ultimately, the idea is to deliver AR / VR content through these displays to enhance the customer experience.

He said RevUnit is also working with retail clients who need to integrate access to the knowledge base into the daily activities of employees on the floor.

To solve this challenge, we built a chatbot, an AI-powered virtual assistant. It rests on a vast employee knowledge base. Employees simply pick up the device and ask a verbal question. After a few seconds, the answer will be provided.

While the demand for AR / VR technology applications is growing more than ever in the retail industry, one of the challenges for the industry and developers is the lack of clean, aggregated data and content, Paladino said. I will. He said the effort required clean and accurate basic data.

Charu Thomas, CEO of Bentonville-based tech startup Ox, says retailers continue to face the challenge of the highest levels of inventory accuracy. She said the store has multiple people who can access shelf inventory from customers, employees, third-party service providers, and suppliers. She said that accurate inventory tracking methods for retailers, whether robotics, computer vision, smart shelves, cameras, or even drones, often use heavy infrastructure.

The impact of the new coronavirus has made retailers more urgent to buy more online and receive more in-store, in addition to expanding shipping options, Thomas said. She said that as more stores in the omni-channel world are becoming micro-fulfillment centers, Ox is working with companies to build technology tools that enable faster fulfillment. She also said that Ox technology could be integrated with robotics and machine learning to improve pick rates with optimal accuracy.

Thomas said it’s time to test these emerging technology applications. Companies wanting the best competition in this new world are taking action, leveraging technology in their business operations, backends and You need to improve the performance of your customer applications.

Editor’s Note: The Supply section of Talk Business & Politics focuses on companies, organizations, issues and individuals engaged in providing products and services to retailers. Supply Side is managed by Talk Business & Politics and sponsored by Propak Logistics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos