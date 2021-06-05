Pub owner discovers a 50-year-old time capsule hidden in a wall





Contents of the time capsule on the wall (Photo: Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen / SWNS)

The pub owner talked about how he found a 50-year-old time capsule hidden in the walls of the venue during the refurbishment.

Toby Brett, the current owner of Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen in Radstock, Somerset, said he was happy to find the capsule.

In the box, he found a 1971 price list, coins, stamps, and hourly pay slips.

There was also a collection of Kazy’s, old beer mats and motor vehicle tax discs.

A scribbled note dated July 13, 1973 states: Good luck from past owners to current owners. It has the signature of E. Pockson, who included some of his ID cards in the collection.

And a longer letter explains that Pockson made a major change of his own in July 1973 with the help of the now non-functional real estate developer Oakhill Brewery Development. doing.

Tony Brett, owner of Holcomb Farm Shop and Kitchen in Radstock, Somerset (Photo: Holcomb Farm Shop and Kitchen / SWNS)

Toby, 41, who has owned the pub for 11 years, said: It was a really fun discovery. There were some really interesting things out there.

Looking at Wadworth Brewery’s 1971 price list, it was very interesting. Wadworth Brewery is still in use today. Certainly it is a little different from that time.

Coins and souvenirs from capsules (Photo: Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen / SWNS)

There was also a few pounds worth of Happenny, and the former landlord wrote a note saying, “Sorry, only Happenny.”

I like that he was discovered in the future and had a clear idea of ​​who could find it. I’m glad there was a foresighted person.

There was also a handwritten note (Photo: Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen / SWNS)

Toby is now exhibiting a historic collection on the boards of pubs and farm shops so that customers can see it when they visit.

And he has some Happeny coins embedded in see-through resin and placed on the floor so that customers can literally walk.

Including this one praying for the good fight of the current owner (Photo: Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen / SWNS)

Toby recently refurbished a building dating back to the 1800s, which includes not only a village pub, but also a farm and deli where you can buy local produce.

He states:

Maintaining the village pub as a community hub was important to me, but I wanted to offer something to other locals as well.

So now we have changed the look and feel of the whole place. In addition to pubs, there is also an open cafe space with local butchers and other local produce.

Do you have a story you would like to share?

Please contact [email protected]

