Top Story: WWDC kicks off on Monday, new MacBook Pro found ?, iPad and AirPods rumors





Finally it comes! Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins Monday at 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) with a traditional keynote. The event will undoubtedly see the announcement of the next version of Apple’s operating system, such as iOS 15 and macOS 12. Also, if you’re lucky, some hardware, such as the redesigned MacBook Pro, may be announced.

This week also saw a lot of rumors about Apple’s future iPad lineup, AirPods, and iPhone 13, as well as interesting information that Johnny Ive was involved in the design of the new M1 iMac. These stories and more!

What to expect from WWDC 2021: iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, new MacBook Pro?

WWDC kicked off on Monday, summarizing what to expect at the keynote event. In fact, there weren’t many leaks this year, so many surprises could come on Monday, but it’s clear that Apple is planning for iOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8. Let’s do more.

In the last month or so, Apple has already launched several new products, including AirTags, the M1 iMac, updated iPad Pro models, and second-generation Apple. TV 4K. However, there is still the possibility of a hardware announcement on Monday. The most likely candidate is the MacBook Pro. So check out our guide and video overview.It looks like the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were registered in the regulatory database before WWDC.

Prior to WWDC, MacRumors found references to potential batteries in the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in China’s regulatory database.

The new MacBook Pro model will feature a faster iteration of Apple’s M1 chip and a mini-LED display for higher brightness and improved contrast. Sources are divided as to whether a new MacBook Pro model will be announced at WWDC or later this year.Next iPad Pro with both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging

In an extensive report this week on Bloomberg’s Mark Garman touching on Apple’s roadmap for most of the iPad lineup, the next iPad Pro coming out in 2022 will feature a glass back for wireless charging and reverse wireless. You will be able to charge other devices such as iPhones and AirPods that have reported that they will support charging.

Garman also said he’s working on a new iPad mini that Apple will launch later this year, which has a thin bezel around the display and plans to eliminate the home button. We are also planning a thinner version.

Finally, Gourmand says Apple is working on multiple wireless charging projects.

The iPhone 13 lineup seems to have a significantly larger capacity battery

It’s only been a few months since Apple announced the iPhone 13 lineup, but a filing found in China’s regulatory database this week suggests that the device has a significantly larger battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro model is rumored to have a power-hungry 120Hz display, so larger batteries have less impact on battery life at higher refresh rates compared to current iPhones. Helps not to give. Jony Ive was involved in the design of the new M1 iMac, despite leaving Apple in 2019

Former Apple design director Jony Ive retired a few years ago and founded an independent design company called LoveFrom. It was reported this week that at least four Apple employees have been hired by the new design company since Ive retired.

There is another interesting story about Ive. As part of a review of the colorful new iMac, Wired received confirmation from Apple that Ive was involved in the design of the computer.The new AirPods Pro with fitness tracking is scheduled for 2022, and AirPods 3 is scheduled for later this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Garman, Apple plans to release a second-generation AirPods Pro next year, with a key new feature expected to be an upgraded motion sensor for fitness tracking.

Gurman added that the third-generation AirPods will also be released later this year with a design that reflects the AirPods Pro. Apple is also said to be in the early stages of developing smart home devices that combine the features of the HomePod, Apple TV, and FaceTime cameras. M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

This week on our YouTube channel, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera will try out the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro released last month and see if it’s worth the upgrade compared to the previous generation 2020 model. I decided.

We also shared a video comparing the new Apple TV 4K with previous models released in 2017. MacRumors Newsletter

Every week, we publish an email newsletter like this that features Apple’s top stories. Picture view.

Therefore, if you want to deliver top stories like the summary above to your email inbox weekly, subscribe to our newsletter.

