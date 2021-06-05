5 hidden ways to make your life easier with Google Voice





With the spread of smartphones, it is no longer necessary to remember phone numbers. Can I recite the numbers I received in the last few years? However, my number is different. You had it forever and tracked you from phone to phone like an old friend.

Unfortunately, you may have to remove your beloved number in exchange for a new number. You may have migrated or switched to a new service. Whatever the reason, your old number doesn’t just disappear into ether. It is given to others. Tap or click here to see how your privacy is compromised.

The more your number spreads, the more vulnerable you are to hackers and other attackers. The secondary phone number protects the primary phone number, but that’s not the only reason to add it. Please provide a free and easy-to-use alternative.

Get new numbers without losing old numbers

Google Voice is a free service that allows you to use your phone number freely. It can be used for domestic and international calls, text and voice mail. Google Voice is available for iOS, Android and PC. All you need to get started is a Google account.

First, download the app for iOS or Android. Go to voice.google.com/u/0/signup and get it on your computer. Then sign in to your Google account. Review your privacy policy and proceed to the next step. Select a phone number from the list. You can search by area code. Confirm the number and enter the phone number to link to your Voice account. You will see the 6-digit code that you will enter in the next step. that’s it. finished.

Now that everything is set up, let’s find out what you can do with your second phone number.

1. Keep the old number when transferring

Suppose you need to switch providers to move to a new state or country. Perhaps you’ve found a better deal elsewhere. Would you like to keep your old phone number? Fortunately, you could port it to Google Voice for a $ 20 fee.

Not all providers or phone numbers are covered, but you can try it. Have your billing account information handy as you will need your account number and PIN.

Open Google Voice and click the hamburger menu icon. Go to traditional Google Voice and[設定]Click on the gear icon[設定]Go to.[電話]Select the tab and next to the phone number[変更/ポート]Choose.[携帯電話番号を使用する]Select and follow the on-screen instructions to set and pay. 2. Send a specific call directly to voice mail

You may regret giving your number to others. It may be a former boyfriend or a forcible car salesman. If you don’t want to block someone completely, you can send it to a voicemail. With Google Voice, you can do the same for all incoming calls. Here’s how to do it on your computer:

Open Google Voice and click the gear icon in Settings.[通話]Click.[着信]Turn off the device with.[着信の転送]Turn off the numbers linked with.

To send a call from your phone to voicemail:

Open the Voice app and open the hamburger menu icon,[設定]Tap in that order.[デバイスと番号]Tap.[X を削除]Tap the icon next to the number linked to your device[削除]Tap. 3. A safer way to communicate your contact information to strangers, including businesses

When a new social or business acquaintance asks for a phone number, you tell it. Isn’t it on your business card? This practice dates back long before the digital age and is no longer necessary.

Give your phone number when you sign up for a new account or want to sell something online. What else should I do?

Only one villain can get your number and make your life disastrous. Spam and robocalls can come via phone or text messages. Hackers can use your phone number to break into one of your accounts and access your information. Burner phone numbers minimize risk in all of these ways.

Can I count the number of days in Robocall? Tap or click here to check!

4. Good ideas for your own new business / side business

Nowadays, we all have access to a little financial assistance. Enterprising people are starting their own businesses of servicing and selling products. Anyone can get started. Is the old gadget rolling? Tap or click here for tips on selling technology.

Business requires a phone number. The problem is that I don’t know who will call. Besides legitimate customers, there are strange people asking strange questions. If you’ve ever tried to sell something online, you know exactly what you’re talking about.

5. Call recording (as long as it is legal)

You can record conversations with Google Voice. Perhaps you are having a job interview. As you work on books and articles, you may need to remember the details of your research. In any case, it’s easier to record a call than to take notes.

Keep in mind that recording a call can pose a serious legal problem. Please check local laws before recording a conversation. In some states, it is necessary to obtain the consent of all parties involved before achieving a record.

How to record a Google Voice call on your computer:

Go to voice.google.com and click the gear icon in Settings.[通話]Click. Turn on the incoming call option. During a call, tap 4 to start recording. All call participants are notified that recording has started. Tap 4 again to stop recording. Notify all participants.

To set up recording on your phone:

Open the Voice app, tap the hamburger menu icon, then[設定]Tap.[通話]Under[着信オプション]Turn on. Tap 4 to start recording during a call. All call participants are notified that recording has started. Tap 4 again to stop recording. Notify all participants.

