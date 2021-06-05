Get a trailer with an impressive high-speed sword fighting action game Ultra Age. Towards 2021





During the guerrilla collective live stream, Next Stage and Dangen Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for the 3D action game Ultra Age.

The game was actually released for the PS4 a while back, but now it turns out that Dangen will release it this year.

It is worth noting that the press release does not mention the platform. In fact, we’ve made it clear that more information about it (and the release date) will be shared soon.

You can see the Ultra Age video below, some screenshots, and an official description.

story

In the distant future, the Earth’s resources have become scarce and its ecosystem has been irreparably altered by meteorites that pass long ago. Human beings have escaped from the earth and have been divided into two people, those who migrated to the space colony “Orbital Ark” and those who remained on the earth in a facility called a shelter.

When the shelter people cut off all supplies to the Orbital Ark, humanity begins a bold experiment to give humanity last hope. A young sword-wielding warrior named Age goes from orbit to Earth. Fall. Together with the floating android, Helvis, we must find the key to the survival of humankind.

Features

-Combo with action to change the blade-

Slash enemies with a variety of blades with high-speed and stylish action. Change blades to powerful movements on the fly, create links and perform combos. Different attributes and different actions require strategies against different types of enemies.

~ A gap with wire skills ~

Activate your wire skills to attract small enemies, or activate Quantum Warp to instantly access large enemies. Use wires to strategically overcome numerical inferiority and quickly grab items across ground gaps.

~ Skills give you an edge ~

Gather elements to strengthen your blades, expand your skills and learn new combos. Install modules and power gear to level up your age, increase your blade weapons and defeat the toughest enemies. Use Helvis to plunge into critical rage and cast Healing Pockets to heal, or use Time Shift to plunder more items.

-Experience the post-apocalyptic earth-

Follow Age’s 3174 journey. Experience cutscenes that tell the story of future mechas, forests, and ages missions in the desert. Meet mysterious characters, defeat terrifying bosses and uncover the story behind human destiny.

