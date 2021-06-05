No More Heroes 1 and 2 coming to PC next week





The No More Heroes franchise has been primarily associated with Nintendo’s platform since it first appeared in 2007, but the entire series is finally coming to a new location in just a few days. After leaking about six months ago, publisher XSEED Games recently announced that the first two installments of the action-adventure franchise will be available on the PC platform next week.

XSEED revealed this week that both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle will be launched on PC on Tuesday, June 9th. Each title is only available through Steam, Valve’s popular marketplace. Both of these new iterations that come with each game include “additional features such as HD resolution, smooth 60FPS gameplay, and Steam cloud support.”

As mentioned earlier, this announcement from both XSEED Games and developer Grasshopper Manufacture is not shocking. Back in December 2020, a list of both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 PC versions appeared on the ESRB website, indicating that it would one day be on the platform. And while it took a little longer than expected for this release to finally come to fruition, the fact that it’s released in this way isn’t surprising.

Still, this release is especially good news for fans who want to catch up before No More Heroes 3, which will be released later this summer. The latest in the series will be released in August. So if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch or just want to play on your PC, you’ll have a new way to play the series. Needless to say, the release of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 on PC now allows the entire franchise to play on this platform, with spin-off entry Travis Strikes Again already on Steam in 2019. Means.

If you buy one of these No More Heroes titles next week, both will sell for $ 19.99. However, until June 15th, XSEED Games will reduce the price of each game by 10%. So you can buy it for $ 17.99 instead.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos