Increased investment in R & D and infrastructure is critical to the success of US technology.





As the global economy recovers from the covid-19 pandemic, the United States and other countries are rapidly transitioning to more competitive efforts. Nowhere is this more important than technology. It is encouraging that President Joe Biden is focusing his early economic agenda on taking concrete steps to help the United States invest in research and development in key technology areas.

China is the biggest threat to the intellectual competitiveness of the United States and should be focused on. The Chinese government has set long-term goals to increase the self-sufficiency rate of key technologies, and has invested a large amount of public funds behind this effort. This puts US companies at a serious disadvantage.

In a joint speech to Parliament in April, President Biden declared that the United States is competing with China and other nations to win the 21st century. But he also showed annoying signs that we were already late. Most notably, the United States once said that it had invested 2% of its gross domestic product in research and development, but now that number is less than 1%. President Biden said that to remain competitive, we must develop and control future products and technologies such as batteries, biotechnology, computer chips and clean energy.

Looking at their teenage sons and their friends, they are enthusiastic about cutting-edge technology and have high hopes for the next big thing. But for his generation to succeed in the global economy, our government must show equal ambition in embracing the development and deployment of these technologies.

The Biden administration needs to take a comprehensive approach to US competitiveness and prioritize investment in research, supply chains, and education. When we look at technology, the future of innovation, we need to focus on areas such as semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence.

Semiconductor chips are literally the technological foundation of the Internet age. These are chips that help every computer system work, from cars to smartphones to missile systems. The United States has been a historic leader in the development of these chips, but for the past three decades we have transferred the expensive manufacturing of these chips to Asia, especially Taiwan and South Korea.

Over the past year, a global shortage of semiconductors has caused great disruption to the automotive industry and could possibly lead to other disruptions in the global economy. China is currently working to increase its own manufacturing capacity for semiconductor chips, and the United States must do the same.

Intel recently announced that it will invest $ 20 billion to build two chip manufacturing plants in Arizona. This is a good start. Now the federal government should find a way to encourage other US companies to follow suit.

Like semiconductors, the United States used to lead artificial intelligence, but now it loses to China. So earlier this month, the White House announced a new website, AI.gov. This website will help make artificial intelligence research more widely available nationwide. This website is designed to stimulate the interest of students and current researchers, making it a tool that can help the United States both now and in the future.

But beyond investing in advanced research, the competitiveness of the United States is ultimately determined by the investment it makes to give Americans access to the most basic forms of technology wherever they are. Again, the United States is far behind. Today, the United States ranks 20th in the world in terms of Internet access, after economic competitors such as the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea.

The most important investment we can make for the future is to invest in the American people. The expansion of the high-speed Internet is contributing to today’s economy by ensuring that people and businesses are on an equal footing. It will also contribute to tomorrow’s economy by providing school-age children with research and access to assignments wherever they are.

America’s global leadership in the 20th century was largely due to state-of-the-art technology developed by Americans. The generation of my sons can build on that success, but only if the United States lays the technological foundation for today.

The Biden administration and Congress are wise to invest in tools that enable young people to remain competitive in the 21st century.

