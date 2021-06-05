Tinder has made it much easier to avoid awkward matches





Tinder expects a surge in users this summer as many return to the dating world after a year of lockdown and social distance. Just in time for this return to normal, there are new features designed to reduce the chances of awkward, unwanted matches with old throws. This new feature also eliminates the chance of encountering colleagues, family, or acquaintances within the app.

According to a Tinder study, quite a few people met other users they didn’t want to see in the app. Similarly, one in ten users reported encountering one of the professors in the app. I will.

This is a tricky situation and can be exacerbated by swiping the people you meet later to the right quickly to sort the matches. Most users who participated in the survey said they didn’t want to see these people in the match, nor did they want to see their Tinder profile. That’s where this new feature comes in.

From now on, Tinder users can now block contacts in the dating app. That is, the profile associated with the phone number stored on the phone is not displayed. This is an easy and quick way to avoid meeting friends, colleagues and family without manually blocking your profile.

This new feature is in the user’s profile settings, where you can enter a specific phone number for a contact you don’t want to see. It also prevents these contacts from viewing your own profile, completely eliminating annoying encounters. This feature was initially tested in several countries and is now rolled out to everyone.

