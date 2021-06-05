New Horizon Forbidden West Details Reveal Differences Between PS4 and PS5 Versions





Following the game’s State of Play event, more questions emerged about Horizon Forbidden West, and thanks to post-event interviews and insights with Guerrilla Games, we can learn more about the new Horizon game. It’s done. One of the areas people especially wanted to know was how the games differ between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions. We don’t yet have a complete list of the differences between the two versions of the game, but there is a starting point.

Mathijs de Jonge, the game director working on Horizon Forbidden West, recently talked to Game Informer about games, everything from abilities to release windows. Part of that discussion turned into differences between PlayStation consoles. The game director said he’s been playtesting on the PlayStation 4 and making sure that the user has a “great experience” in case they haven’t upgraded yet, but the PlayStation 5 is of course better than the old console. ing.

“Many developments are done on the PlayStation 4, and many playtests are also done on the PlayStation 4, ensuring that the console owner has a great experience and the game looks great on the console. De Jongge talked about the PlayStation 4 version. “For PlayStation 5, of course you can go further visually. You can add more detailed information graphically.”

To elaborate on some of the changes between consoles, de Jonge says PlayStation 5 improves lighting not only in cutscenes but also in normal gameplay. According to him, the team used Aloy’s special lighting, which has been extended to the PlayStation 4, but only during cutscenes due to processing power limitations. With the PlayStation 5 version, you can keep its lighting rig active to improve the lighting and appearance of Aloy in your game. He also emphasized a more fascinating underwater scene on the PlayStation 5.

There is also a DualSense controller. This is a more obvious advantage of the new console. Guerrilla Games previously talked about the implementation of DualSense and reiterated that when using something like Aloy’s bow, something like tactile feedback is used with adaptive trigger resistors.

If you’re wondering about frame rates, another interview with HardwareZone solved some of those questions. The State of Play gameplay was displayed in 4K resolution and 30FPS, but it only represents the quality mode setting. There is also a performance mode option that reaches 60FPS, but it’s not clear at what resolution the game will run if you enable it.

The release date for Horizon Forbidden West has not yet been set, but it will be launched sometime in 2021.

