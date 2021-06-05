Why Tech Concierge is Becoming an Essential Position in the Senior Life Community





It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has made older people use technology more than any other time in the past.

One of the trends that gained momentum during the pandemic is the role of a new technology-focused concierge aimed at making the growing number of devices and platforms available to the community.

These employees typically have knowledge of community and organization technology devices and platforms and can answer questions, train other workers, and directly assist residents.

Prior to the pandemic, older residents were somewhat reluctant to use new technologies and therefore worked with technology concierges. But over the last two years, residents have learned that they can’t live without these employees as they adopt technology to stay connected. Few people know this lesson as well as Ricky Garrett, who works as a tech concierge at Watermark Retirement Communities. In fact, he was the first employee to take up this position.

They have been very reliable [having] Garrett is a recent webinar hosted by senior housing news reporter Chuck Sud and CDW Healthcare business development strategist Jessica Longley, with a technology concierge coming to me, especially during the pandemic. Said that. They love having someone they can count on here.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark is not the only senior living provider to create a new tech concierge position in response to a pandemic. United Methodist Communities, based in Neptune, NJ, is another senior living provider that created such a role. Atria Senior Living has a tech concierge in the future community of Newport Beach, California.

Tammy Farris, Director of Strategic Innovation at Watermark, encourages everyone to participate so that they can experiment with this role at the webinar and see how it will be positioned for the future. I do, because I think it will change even what we know today.

The rise of high-tech concierge

The senior living industry has seen first-hand how older people embraced technology during a pandemic, and AARP’s new study shows the extent of its occurrence.

Less than half (44%) of adults over the age of 50 report more positive feelings about connecting using technology than before the Covid-19 pandemic, and 82% now have family and friends. It says it relies on technology to stay connected with, according to an AARP study released in April.

Adults over the age of 50 also report using these forms of communication more than they did before the pandemic. Video chat (45%), text message (37%), email (26%), phone (29%).

For years before the pandemic, the United Methodist community had technicians moving between the organization’s four Continuous Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) in New Jersey. This allowed organization leaders to discuss how technology is viewed and used by residents in their daily lives.

According to Travis Gleinig, IT Director of United Methodist Communities, what they’ve learned is that while many people think they hate technology, technology plays an increasingly important role in their lives. Is playing.

These people, who thought they had no contact with technology, realized that they were using technology on a daily basis. [see] Gleinig said in a webinar that it’s the quality they bring to their lives. That need was certainly not met, so we knew we needed to meet that need.

Watermark did a similar job when creating a tech concierge position. About three years ago, the company started holding classes for residents to learn how to use email, share photos, and initiate video calls. Like the United Methodist community, Watermark has found that people often understand technology better than they think.

Like the United Methodist Communities, Watermark has found that residents are increasingly seeking help in using their devices. In fact, the company found in a community that leaders spend about 60 hours a week helping residents with technology.

Surprised by the high demands, Faris said it was then that he started talking about this concept of having a tech concierge.

Watermark is currently using a model that allows residents to seek help from a technical concierge for a small fee and will be added to the statement at the end of the month. In the community where Garrett works, every 15 minutes of technical assistance goes up to $ 15. This is a pricing model that almost offsets his salary from Watermark.

For small communities where resident demand may not be able to support a full-time tech concierge, Watermark will play the role of tech concierge with life-enriching staff, concierge desk workers, or employees. I decided to combine it with another position in the community such as. I’m a mechanic.

According to Farris, we are undoubtedly emphasizing our ability to elicit job listings and posts from multiple positions and embrace technology. You need patience … you need to be compassionate and a good teacher.

United Methodist Communities uses a similar model, charging residents in 30-minute increments.

The role of the technology concierge also helps promote sales and marketing. For example, it could be a selling point for a tour with prospective tenants and their families.

If you want to include technology interactions from the beginning — this is, but here’s how to use it: When I move in I will come to your apartment and do onboarding — it’s a completely different experience, Gleinig said. And it’s far more valuable than the future community of “Here’s XYZ. Good luck.”

Some providers are considering adding a technology service fee to their annual fee, and the watermark is on that list. And United Methodist Grinig believes that trend will only accelerate in the coming months and years.

Ultimately, I’m sure the community will move towards hiring a tech concierge as part of their living expenses here, Gleinig said.

Providers are trying to implement their own tech concierge program, so it’s important to realize that it’s easy to get hooked on something sexy and shiny.

[Make] Faris makes sure that he has a very strong, robust, reliable and secure infrastructure to ensure that he can support all these devices deployed in his organization. But how can you best prepare?

