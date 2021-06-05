El Paso, Elsewhere is the ultimate expression of my vulnerability. “





Zaravier Nelson Jr. had never really felt at home before El Paso. Not surprisingly, the developers were in their mid-twenties and had already lived a turbulent life with many stories to tell.

I was born as a member of a military family in the southwest. We have traveled around the world, “says Nelson Jr. Thanks to my work, Ive was fortunate enough to go to many places. I’ve been active everywhere, from getting angry in the mountains of Nepal, talking with the neo-Nazis of northern Italy to staying in the attic, and landscaping the Pacific Northwest cult. It was. And fortunately to see as much and truly breathtaking experience as the variety and interesting experiences I’ve ever seen, in a place where I feel like a home in front of El Paso. I’ve never been.

These experiences seem to fill him with energy, answering questions, getting up from his chair and gesturing in front of the webcam to explain the point. Spread your arms out and explain why it’s more interesting to fight werewolves than Goon with a gun, and raise your fist while explaining a conversation about monster romance.

This is probably why the interview with Nelson Jr. is so interesting. All the answers lead me to more questions. He’s been working on a seemingly impossible number of games over the last few years. His Twitter thread, which praises the virtues of the favorite part of pop culture, is legendary. Today I was trying to find out more about his next game, El Paso, Elsewhere, which was unveiled at the Guerrilla Collective Stream on Saturday.

El Paso, Elsewhere is the spiritual successor to the third-person shooters Max Payne and Die Hard Trilogy, where players play the role of black monster hunter James Savage and run through MC Escher-style haunted motels. Reach the bottom layer. And confront the vampire king Dracula. He is also his ex-girlfriend.

All answers leave more questions.

This is a long way from the last game Nelson Jr released under the Strange Scaffold banner. The final title, Airport for Aliens, currently run by dogs, is trying to navigate the airport of the eponymous aliens while interacting with a series of stock photo dogs (seriously watching this trailer). Please give me). But getting off the elevator with violence in mind, especially like El Paso, is both a love story.

El Paso, Other Credits: Strange Scaffolding

Much of my work in games, especially recently, has made me want to explore the dynamics of relationships and more of the time people influence the concept of love and are affected. Nelson Jr. said before laughing. It may be while shooting the face of a huge monster. Therefore, the airport for aliens, currently run by dogs, is in the middle of the relationship, healthy and cooperative between the two blacks, and also a long distance.

I wanted to portray long-distance relationships in a positive, comfortable, and supportive light, seeing others experience them and myself. And I usually don’t see it in the media where long distances are essentially treated as death bells. This affects many ways of talking about relationships.

Far from that supportive and positive long-distance relationship is El Paso. El Paso, Elsewhere is exploring a love story that’s over, Nelson Jr. explains. If you fall in love with the Vampire King, you will be messed up. And to be honest about the basic part of how it works, there’s still a part that loves the person, even in the midst of that abusive relationship, even if they experience it. Includes the fact.

But this is not just about finding out that the relationship has deteriorated. El Paso, Elsewhere is also a game that Nelson Jr has vowed to never make.

El Paso, Other Credits: Strange Scaffolding

Early in my life, I once posed in front of a mirror pretending to be Superman, Batman, or what I would look like. This was just after the start of the MCU and everything else, and it felt like “superhero movies are here and here forever.” What will be the next superhero? Who is it?

And when I was a kid, I imagined myself. If I became a good actor, a writer, or something else, I could build those stories or play a role of being part of those stories. However, I was also familiar with Internet culture, so when I looked in the mirror, there was a very clear moment when my outside voice almost “cannot be a Batman.” I can’t be Superman. Because you are black, “he dropped his arm. And that moment really influenced me.

He says he has worked on more than 50 games in the last 5 or 6 years. I was fortunate to be nominated for many IGFs and BAFTAs. I’ve played countless roles in countless titles, and I’m very grateful for all those experiences.

One of the things I promised never to do is to make a successor to Max Payne. Because it’s my dream game. And I believed that making a dream-like game that I had never made would not only motivate me to continue the game, but would not ruin it. How can I dream and not mess it up?

El Paso, Other Credits: Strange Scaffolding

If the trailer goes on, messing it up doesn’t matter.

Even after coming up with this idea, I’ve been thinking about how to approach Max Payne when I get the chance. I was thinking about this IP, this gameplay style, and how to approach the world. And I’ve been rolling all of this in my head for years.Last year, even though I’m doing these things now professionally, I’ve proved myself in many ways, I was able to have the ability to do this.

I had this little voice outside me say again, “But I can’t do this.” You are black Familiar with the reality of AAA games. Even if you have the option of writing, directing, or designing a script, you won’t star. Nor do I have the opportunity to express myself in these other ways. You can’t do it the way you want. Some people will have to answer, others will have to.

And this time I told my voice to fuck myself.

Nelson Jr. formed a team and began working on El Paso in El Paso under the banner of his Strange Scaffold.

El Paso, Other Credits: Strange Scaffolding

The trailer shows the game that actually works. The main character of the game, Savage, dives into a werewolf in slow motion and blows it into a lump with a plump shotgun explosion, nodding with gratitude. Max Payne has never fought a werewolf in the improbable basement of a Texas haunted motel. But if he did, it would be exactly like this.

The trailer cannot show how much Nelson is included in every part of the game. Nelson Jr is in charge of the voice of Savage. This is the only place he has ever called home, where he talked about his dream game.

Nelson adds, I was looking for a way to make something stand out and worth it, and to bring a part of me that I didn’t believe to come to life. To be honest, at this point, I don’t know if we’re more shocked at doing it fairly, or at all, but thank you for being with us.

El Paso, Elsewhere is the ultimate expression of my vulnerability. For almost everything I’m working on, I had an out. If you don’t like the airport for aliens currently being run by dogs, “Oh, you have an absurd tone or stock. It doesn’t feel like a photo, or a particular gameplay balance. If you don’t like the Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, you can give all these reasons. Also, to be a coward as an creator. You can also make these excuses.

But here Nelson Jr continues. Every part of the game also includes its creator. I can’t afford to escape criticism. No matter how successful it is or how well others feel it has brought the game to life, I’m the only one who needs to be happy with the results. We are in awe of what we have already achieved and are confident in the prospect of what we will bring and make it even better next year.

This vulnerability extends to race. Nelson is a black citizen of the United States in 2021.

Despite a variety of reasons, he says, statistically, he is more likely to die in a variety of gruesome ways. With that in mind, I experienced the industry as a black man, then as a craftsman, and now as an experienced person, I had the opportunity and luck to lead my studio and direct my projects. ..

Now that I’ve had a lot of experience as a color creator and a black creator, what I think stands out is: I am proud and grateful for my experience and the experience of the following people: I continue to embed that experience directly and indirectly in my work, so others recognize it in the box that defines it as interesting because it was made by a black man. I’m getting more and more frustrated with what I need to do.

El Paso, Other Credits: Strange Scaffolding

El Paso, Elsewhere is not an interesting game as the black protagonist is either the protagonist or was created by a black man. It’s interesting and compelling. That’s because it’s easy to see which game you need to play next. And it’s black like hell. Is important. Because I can’t imagine … some of my personal nightmares are from different perspectives expressed by different vectors and different perspectives expressed by different teams that realize them. Because I am proud. This box is for my blackness.

And I’m black! And I love boxes! But I feel like I’m opening the doors one after another and leaving a room designed to encapsulate a complete black experience, and I’m just like Lynch’s nightmare again. You find yourself in that room.

And I don’t know how to deal with it other than saying “No, I’m not going to participate in your black award”. I’m coming for them all.

It’s hard not to be enthusiastic about playing games made by someone who is very passionate about what they are making. The pure cheerfulness of El Paso, Elsewhere is commendable. A game that not only speaks with the author’s literal voice, but also weaves in what he calls home, his identity, and explores relationships that even AAA games tend to avoid. Do you want to add to this the fact that he feels it might be a very good time? The type of game that the gaming industry needs more. El Paso, Elsewhere will feel like your own home to certain types of gamers.

El Paso Elsewhere will be released in 2022.

