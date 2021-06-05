Do you have a future solution for your work? There is a New Jersey Accelerator for that. – Tech Weekly, NJ





Are there any technology solutions that will impact the future of your work, or are companies and people innovating how they respond to changing jobs? Then the Future of Work Accelerator, New Jersey, may be the perfect place for you. Maybe.

Accelerators promote the health and safety of workers in New Jersey, improve access to benefits, enhance training opportunities, strengthen workers’ voices, and generalize the financial safety of workers and their families. A 9-month program that supports innovation that strengthens the economy.

The application process is proceeding smoothly and you can apply here by the deadline of June 14th.

To be fair, accelerators aren’t just looking for engineers and start-ups. According to New Jersey Chief Innovation Officer Beth Simone Novelle, while we welcome startups, nonprofits, unions, large corporations, government agencies and students, whether from New Jersey or not. We are also looking for applications to accelerators from individuals and teams. Jersey.

On the Accelerator web page, you’ll probably find yourself a digital job coach to help workers identify the best career opportunities after a pandemic, a training program that teaches workers at risk of automation how to code, or Universal Basic. You may have developed an idea to build traction on income .. Accelerators can help take it to the next level, whether innovation is technology-based or not.

Through accelerators, participants receive the opportunity to custom coach, select connections with professionals across the country, referrals to funders and peers, and pilot New Jersey worker-centric programs and practices.

The Office of Innovation said the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the need for future solutions for work. Accelerators focus on innovations that address the following themes:

Improve worker employment opportunities through lifelong learning and re-skilling initiatives, improved career and / or training guidance, or other learning and training innovations. Provide greater financial security and resilience through financial innovations such as portable benefits solutions and crowdfunding initiatives. Strengthening Worker Voice, Ownership, Power Strengthening Employer Practices (eg Workplace Safety Innovations, Risk Allowances, Portable Benefits) Gig Economy, Misclassified Work at a Group / Demographic Disadvantage Persons (eg, daily workers, immigrants, senior citizens, rural workers, minorities, etc.)

Accelerators are designed to allow people to work on projects and pilot them in New Jersey, according to Noveck. This includes professional coaching and mentoring, workshops and masterclasses, and carefully selected connections to funding and implementation opportunities. We want to foster a community of innovators working to improve the lives of workers and their families by providing direct support and guidance, raising awareness and providing training from industry, technology and policy experts. I think.

So why is New Jersey involved in shaping the future of work?

According to Noveck, the accelerator comes from the work done by the Future Task Force of Work in New Jersey.

In 2019, Governor Murphy appointed a task force to assess and prepare for the challenges and opportunities posed by technological advances. The main goal was to make the future economy of the United States stronger, more equitable, and inclusive for all. We identify and nurture innovative technologies, services and methods to promote the key goals of the Task Force: protecting workers’ rights and interests, improving workers’ health and safety, and improving workers’ voices. , Launched Future of Work Accelerator for testing.

The accelerator is modeled after the work done by RSA US and The Workers Lab (Oakland, CA).

Alexa Clay, Director of RSA US, is pleased to work with New Jersey on the Future of Work Accelerator to support a diverse group of innovators who can jointly promote regional economic security.

We work together to enable accelerator participants to participate in the movement to build new systems for modern economic security. A blueprint for the future of work in New Jersey and inspires elsewhere to tackle automation challenges, skills training, worker power and inclusion.

Workers Lab is proud to support the Future of Work Accelerator in the New Jersey Office of Innovation, said CEO Adrian Haro. As an organization that gives workers a chance to succeed in new ideas, The Workers Lab is an accelerator investing in organizations with innovative ideas that improve work quality, improve financial safety and raise the voice of workers. I am eager for that.

About the author

Esther Sardine

Esther is the founder and editor-in-chief of NJ Tech Weekly.

