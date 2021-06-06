Proceedings allege Capcom stole photos of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry





Screenshot: Capcom

Polygon reports that designers are suing Capcom for improper use of licensed material. According to a proceeding filed on Friday, Capcom used unauthorized photos as art assets for Resident Evil 4, Devil May Cry, and other games.

Writer and artist Judy A. Juracek filed a proceeding in the US District Court in Connecticut on Friday. In 1996, Juracek published Surfaces: Visual Research For Artists, Architects, And Designers. This is a detailed photographic overview that primarily focuses on surface textures and how they change over time. In addition to interviewing a few design experts, this book aims to make those photos available to people in their projects. However, as stated in the Friday’s proceedings, a license fee was required to use the photo for commercial purposes, and Capcom allegedly did not pay it.

Juracek supplemented the complaint with over 100 pages of support documentation showing a photo comparison of Capcom video game screenshots with Surfaces photos. For one, you can clearly see the Surfaces door façade that matches the Biohazard door façade. Another photo is a direct reflection of the cracked glass design that characterizes the 4 inch of the Resident Evil 4 logo.

In theory, it’s very likely that Capcom sent cameramen everywhere in the Juraceks books to create these games. It seems very unlikely and will be a high hurdle to clear in court.

G / O Media may charge a fee

In a Friday lawsuit, Capcom said it owe Julasek $ 2,500 to $ 25,000 per photo, and Capcom said it had illegally used a total of about 80 photos. Capcom also claims that it could pay Jurasek up to $ 12 million in legal fees for copyright infringement. The lawyer is demanding a jury trial.

Capcom is aware of the proceedings against Polygon, but declined to comment further.

See this polygon report. This report contains a copy of the uploaded complaint and a complete exhibit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos