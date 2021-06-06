Finance People Moves: N26, Bank of England, Molly | Financial Services (FinServ)





Digital transformation has changed the way financial companies operate, but how is customer experience (CX) changing? The answer may not be straightforward, but it’s clear from one-size-fits-all products. There is a shift and a renaissance to attractive alternatives that are flexible and transparent. This is due to the added layer of agility that allows companies to shape deliverables for end users rather than being product or service-centric.

As customers themselves become more technologically advanced, the need to meet unmet needs becomes central to their competitiveness. The business case of doing this is clear. Banks, for example, can expect a growth rate of 27.5% through this relatively subtle cultural change.

We spoke with Zopa Chief Customer Officer Clare Gambardella and Appnovation’s Vice President of Strategy Allison Humphries to determine the best way to optimize CX in modern financial services.

Refocus on the customer

Recognizing the shift to a more customer-centric business is an important step, but understanding why is essential. Finance is generally more fragmented and physical money is being replaced by digital transactions and automated payments. Humphreys explains that people essentially want more control over their personal finances. It’s worth it here. Digital technology returns power to consumers. FSI is now the facilitator of its authorization, and their CX should reflect this.

However, legacy infrastructure and complex systems and processes are often hampering progress. However, this should be fixed as soon as possible. The digital experience is everything for today’s customers, which Appnovation called digital consumers in recent research.

84% want brands to adopt digital solutions and then develop new products and services. 53% believe they are already completely familiar with touchless technology. In addition, 22% believe it will be the same after longer exposure. 67%, banking and financial management were very or very important to them

Humphreys believes that empathizing and taking the lead on this issue is something that FSI must prove. Simply meeting expectations is adapting to the status quo. Enterprises need to go beyond that for a more value-based experience that has the potential to meet each customer’s unique financial needs.

Gambardella explains that this has always been Zopas’ approach to CX. As our product set has grown, we have evolved its structure to ensure a simpler and more consistent customer-driven approach. As a result, customers know what to expect from us, including a rigorous approach to getting rid of unnecessary charges. Zopa can also quickly reapply learning and functionality in a variety of areas, producing greater efficiency than siled approaches.

Deloitte: CX is part of the future of finance

In its article, Higher Revenues-The Future of Financial Services, Deloitte cited a new approach to CX as one of the six forces accelerating sector change.

Delivering to the average customer doesn’t keep you profitable, let alone boost your customers.New features such as technology tools and systems and an enhanced workforce support financial services players in a more direct, personalized and socially responsible way.[…]..

Elimination of silos

To effectively replace silos, FSI needs to redefine how the individual aspects of the business interact. Companies need to reassess how they optimize their end-to-end experience to maximize customer engagement, customer retention, and returns, rather than focusing on just one particular part of their customer journey, such as point-of-sale. there is.

Regarding CX, Humphreys says it is imperative to define a North Star strategy that connects marketing, products, sales and technology to a common path to move forward with a common goal while leaning into the future. Virtually the North Star establishes how every aspect of the enterprise is organized and, in fact, provides customers with a higher level of overall consistency and value. In this way, CX is an integrated collaborative project consisting of individual but interconnected strands. She added that the data and technologies that enable personalization, content, SEO, marketing, and experiences should all follow the same comprehensive plan.

Technology itself also plays an important role in reducing friction on the CX. AI (artificial intelligence) and omni-channel communication are important new tools, but Gambardera chose to emphasize another tool. It’s open finance. The widespread impact of open finance can be innovative, as it allows for more direct relationships between customers and the FSI that serves them. Regarding the Zopas-specific use of open banking, she said it could be used to reduce complexity and friction, such as checking customer income in some cases. Previously you had to submit a bank statement and other documents for review, but now you can do this in seconds. In other cases, open banking helps improve access to a customer’s credit by extending the customer’s credit record data.

Empowerment and innovation

Gambardella continues to impose more responsibility on FSI to prove its service advantage as a by-product of customer empowerment with this new CX approach. It’s becoming a solid argument that consumers in the digital age are homogenizing their expectations based on their experience with other technology leaders in several industries (Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Uber, etc.). Customers are more likely to shop, and future innovations need to deliver CX faster, on selected channels, and in a more intuitive way to integrate into their lives. Zopa has adopted this idea in several ways.

Allows customers to apply for loans and credit cards in minutes and provides eligibility checks that do not affect creditworthiness App Customers that provide users with simple management tools such as spending breakdown, credit limits, payment methods, etc. Frequently Asked Questions about Service Agents and Products

We are constantly listening to our customers and turning those insights into better products, says Gambardera. Humphreys agrees that this should be a future approach to CX in the financial industry. Choosing to focus on the customer, FSI will improve customer satisfaction, improve customer retention, and open the door to more personalized upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

In addition, using customer insights doesn’t hinder your business creativity or behave like the so-called tail. Conversely, combining heterogeneous data streams creates a more complete and practical profile in which FSI can work. Humphreys concludes that gaining customer insights greatly increases opportunities for innovative thinking and experimentation. Facilitating experimentation is an essential foundation for a customer-centric FSI experience.

Meet the commentator …

Alison Humphreys, Appnovation, Vice President of Strategy (USA)

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultant that enables clients to adapt to constant change by putting customers first and creating innovative digital experiences that derive from human truth.

I am responsible for leading a team of strategic planning and insight experts across North America that are committed to delivering positive results to our clients’ businesses and their clients.

Zopa, Chief Customer Officer, Clare Gambardella

I lead a number of teams focused on delivering the best customer experience, including operations teams, marketing and communications, product design, app and web offerings, and more.

Zopa wants its customers to be financially satisfied. This means providing higher value products in an easy-to-use and easy-to-understand way. We focus on products such as loans, cards and savings that we believe can have a significant impact on our customers’ financial well-being and can improve their customer offerings most dramatically.

