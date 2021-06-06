Google can forward ranking signals without 301 redirects





Google’s John Mueller states that in some cases it is possible to forward ranking signals from old URLs to new URLs without a 301 redirect.

This is mentioned in Mueller’s weekly Google SEO Hangouts recorded on June 4th.

The site owner asked a question and pointed out that he was working on a site with many URL changes without immediately adding a 301 redirect.

They ask if there is a time limit to implement 301 redirects before the ranking is affected without 301 redirects.

When changing the URL of an existing page, it’s SEO best practice to set up a redirect from the old URL to the new URL so that the ranking signal is carried over.

This helps the page maintain its position in SERP with the new URL.

We found that Google could forward the signal on its own, so if the site owner didn’t set up the redirect right away, it wouldn’t be completely unlucky.

Advertising

read more

Mueller’s complete answer is:

Google’s John Mueller forwarding ranking signals

Mueller tells the site owner that Google can forward ranking signals without the help of 301 redirects.

But of course it depends.

“In particular, be aware that there are many variations in the situation for this type of problem, and there is no specific time for this.

In particular, if the old content still exists and you make a copy of it at the new URL, these two URLs will be treated as part of the same cluster. It then tries to choose a canonical URL between these two URLs.

Therefore, you may switch to the new URL. In that case, basically all signals are automatically forwarded from the old URL to the new URL, even if no redirects are configured.

In that scenario, adding redirects later probably won’t make a big difference. The main difference you’ll see is that it’s much clearer to index the new URL instead of the old one.

So you probably won’t see any changes in the rankings with that setting, but you’ll probably be able to switch to the new URL a bit more consistently. “

Advertising

read more

You may be relieved to hear if you encounter a similar situation on your site, but there are some “ifs” as to whether the signal is forwarded.

Based on Mueller’s answer, it seems that the following conditions must be met:

If the URL changes but the content doesn’t change, Google can forward the signal. If Google recognizes the new URL as a legitimate version, you can forward the signal.

On the other hand, if the content of the page changes with the URL, Google is less likely to be able to forward the signal.

In addition, it’s always possible for Google to consider old URLs as legitimate URLs. In that case, no signal is forwarded.

Aim to always set up manual redirects rather than relying on Google. If you don’t set it up right away, it’s a good idea to know that Google may be able to transfer the signal on its own.

What if the old page is deleted? Can Google continue to forward signals?

If the sources of these signals have been removed from the web, Google will not be able to forward ranking signals.

If you delete the page and republish the same content with a new URL, all that signal will be lost.

“Simply removing the old URL and adding the same content to another location on your website is basically the first step and you’ll lose all the information about this page. 404.

And we treat the new page as something new, and essentially say that there is a new page here, and there will be no connection between the old page and the new page.

At some point, it removes old pages from the index and loses all those signals. And if you wait too long and add redirects, those signals are already gone and the redirects don’t forward anything anymore.

In a situation where you just delete something and move it to another location, you probably won’t see any improvement after a period of time — I don’t know how long it will take, but it depends on the website — adding a redirect ..

In such cases, from my point of view, it makes sense to start adding redirects, so make sure that if there are still small values ​​associated with those URLs, at least they will continue to be forwarded. I can do it. “

Advertising

read more

Listen to Mueller’s full answer in the video below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos