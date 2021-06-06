Google, Microsoft and Apple Create WebExtensions Community Group: Expect Improved Internet Browsing





Google, Apple, and Microsoft have decided to work together to deliver a smoother and better Internet browsing experience. These giant tech companies have confirmed that other companies are involved in their innovation.

In the picture in this photo, Facebook, a social networking site in London, England, is displayed on the laptop screen on March 25, 2009.

At the moment, Google Chrome, Apple Safari and Microsoft Edge are the main browsers people use to search the Internet. Each of them has some advantages over the others. And now we’ve seen all these internet tools and Mozilla Firefox improve extensions to improve the overall user experience.

If you don’t know the search tool extensions, this technology is a top browser add-on. This means that you can download it as you choose. Below are the details of the newly formed WebExtensions community group to provide more ideas.

Collaboration between Google, Apple and Microsoft

According to the latest Gadgets Now report, Google, Microsoft and Apple have created so-called WebExtensions community groups. This collaboration was specially developed to assist a variety of engineers by providing a new platform.

Ridings Federation Winterbourne International Academy near Bristol, Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire, England, February 26, 2015, with a laptop computer during an English lesson Students to use.

This innovation helps these developers create unified and secure extensions.

Google and its new partners have confirmed that WECG is excited to work with browser vendors and other interested companies to find ways to create a common browser extension platform.

That’s true, but Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Mozilla haven’t confirmed whether to remove their own extensions in the future. At the moment, the best thing consumers can do is wait for the final decision of a giant tech company.

Google’s unique innovation

Despite three giant tech companies working together, Google is still striving to benefit consumers. Search engine giants say the popular Chrome browser will immediately notify users if the extension is reliable.

The Verge explains that this new feature is designed for easy access to suspicious downloads and extensions. Meanwhile, Google explained that this new safety feature is also based on Chrome’s enhanced safe browsing feature.

