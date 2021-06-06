The updated Amazon Echo show is delivered this week and includes some new tricks that you can run on older devices as well.





The new Echo Show 8 includes an ambient light sensor that allows you to adjust the screen color and brightness for optimal display.

Amazon

Amazon is launching a trio of the latest Echo Show smart displays this week: the medium-sized Echo Show 8, the compact Echo Show 5, and the chameleon-skinned Echo Show Kids (basically a more flashy colored Show). Five). New devices with better cameras and more powerful processors will begin shipping on June 9th, two weeks before Prime Day 2021 (June 21st and 22nd).

Like most Amazon product launches, new smart devices include the Echo Show 8’s ability to pan and zoom during video calls to keep the caller centered, and augmented reality technology that allows you to add animated responsiveness. There are some good tricks for video calls. Some are dedicated to one or more new devices, such as pan and zoom, while others, like animated reactions, are expanded to all Echo Shows.

We’ve already covered the new features of the updated Echo Show device, and we’ve also looked at Alexa’s new sound detection triggers and how to turn your Alexa display webcam into a security camera, but there are many others. , Alexa Smart Speakers or displays already have (or are coming soon) with the rest of the features.

Amazon Sidewalk will be up and running on June 8th: Here’s what you need to know:

There has been a lot of turmoil about Amazon Sidewalk for the debut of the shared Wi-Fi service on June 8th. this week. To help readers make more informed decisions about Amazon Sidewalk, explain the main benefits of Sidewalk, organize Sidewalk’s misleading privacy permissions, and how to disable Sidewalk if you decide not to participate. We also provided detailed instructions.

There’s a perfectly good reason to opt out of Amazon Sidewalk, but there’s a good reason to give it a try. If you have the idea of ​​freeing up a small portion of your monthly bandwidth to give you and your neighbors access to a wider range of reliable wireless services for smart home devices, give it a try. You can opt out at any time later.

Amazon states that a low-bandwidth shared wireless network called Sidewalk can keep smart home devices connected by borrowing bandwidth from other nearby participants.

Amazon updates grandma’s photo album on share home screen

One of Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays is good at displaying photos, especially if the new Show 8 comes with a screen that helps adapt to ambient lighting conditions and improve the image. I hope there is.

However, while Echo Shows was always good at displaying photos, they weren’t very good at sharing them. Enter the shared home screen. The name of this feature is a bit wrong. You only need one Echo Show to make it work. The person sending the photo can simply save the photo to Amazon Photos and link it to the account of the person with the Echo display.

Before following the steps detailed below, you need to make sure that you have three things in place:

Swipe down from the top of the screen[設定],[デバイス オプション],[ソフトウェア アップデートの確認]Go to and install the latest firmware on your Echo Show. Log in to the Amazon Photos mobile app with the same account you use for Alexa.Import contacts in the Alexa app[通信],[その他のメニュー (3 つの点が積み重なった点)],[連絡先のインポート]To switch it on.

Share photos hosted on Amazon Photos with Ech Show smart displays and shared home screens of all generations and models.

Tyler Reisenby / CNET

Once that’s all done, here’s how to enable the shared home screen feature:

1. At the destination Echo Show, swipe down[設定]Select or say “Alexa, set up your photo display.”

2.[時計と写真の表示],[Amazon フォト]Select in the order of[友達や家族を招待]Tap.

3. Select the contact whose photo you want to view.

4. The person selected here should respond to a push notification asking if they want to share the photo.

Soon you can add reactions and backgrounds to your video calls

During the pandemic, all kinds of video calling platforms added fun, ridiculous, and sometimes privacy-enhancing features to the app, including backgrounds and reactions. Well, for Alexa, it’s better than being late.

Amazon says this feature hasn’t been implemented yet, but once it’s implemented, you’ll be able to tap the screen to select the visual and audio responses of the animation (hearts, laughter, and confetti are Amazon’s). For example). You can also make it look like you’re in front of street art, classic paintings, or other digitally set backgrounds that obscure the actual room.

The Echo Show Kids smart display has an option that Amazon calls a “lock screen for kids.”

Amazon This is a summary of other new Alexa features we like.

There are some new Alexa features that I haven’t discussed yet, but they aren’t necessarily as attractive as getting their own subsections, but at least they’re nice to mention.

Children’s Watch Theme at the upcoming Echo Show Kids: I don’t know what it will look like, but I can’t wait to announce it.

Amazon Music and Spotify On-Screen Music Recommendations: I’ve written about this before, but you might miss it if you blink.

Zoom Support: You can make zoom calls. This is where many first discovered the fun of AR backgrounds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

