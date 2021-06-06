Google warns password strength





Don’t ignore Google’s warning about password leaks.

Credits: Brooke Crothers (Screenshot) / Google

Google warns about password leaks. It is a very good idea to pay attention to these warnings.

Yes, the password is hell. Strong self-generated passwords often turn into forgotten letter combinations or phrase mist.

However, the more common problem is weak passwords, which are exposed to hackers after a major data breach (think Equifax and Facebook data breaches).

Also, weak passwords are not always easy-to-remember phrases like bob123, but they can also be strong passwords that are reused by multiple accounts and sites. The point is that if passwords are exposed in a data breach, hackers can break into those other accounts.

Even slightly different passwords between different accounts can be risky.

[Users may] According to Tim Wade, CTO team and technical director of Vectra, a technology provider that applies AI in San Jose, California, cyber adopts password patterns and creates some variations that prove to be less secure than expected. Detects and hunts attackers.

Beware of warnings

Your password has been leaked due to a third party data breach. Change it now.

This is a warning from Google. be careful.

Google’s Password Checkup is invaluable because it shows passwords leaked in a third-party data breach.

And this is not a one-time exercise. Large-scale data breaches are constantly occurring, and we constantly expose our passwords to cyber gangs who can break into our accounts (in the worst case, they can steal IDs and money).

According to a Cybernews report earlier this year, more than 3.2 billion emails and passwords were leaked on popular hacking forums from websites such as Netflix, LinkedIn, and Bitcoin.

Google password check. “Reused” passwords can be the greatest risk.

Credits: Brooke Crothers (Screenshot) / Google

Google solution

Google has built-in password management that allows you to track and change your password.

Google also provides strong machine-generated passwords.

To get started, first make sure Chrome Sync is turned on. Then go to any website in your Google Chrome browser and create an account.

Click the password text box to see a strong password suggestion.

If this doesn’t pop up, right-click on the password text box and follow Google’s instructions.[パスワードの生成]Click.

Then you will see a preview of your password. To use the generated password[提案されたパスワードを使用]Click.

Google will then automatically save your password for future use.

Use the Google Password Generator.

Credits: Google / Brooke Crothers (Screenshot)

Take time

Even if you choose to create and manage your own passwords, Google Password Manager is just as valuable because it can deal with weak passwords, reused passwords, and public passwords.

Every month, we manage our passwords and give them time to change them as needed. It’s worth it because getting the password into the wrong person can cause irreparable damage and can be annoying for years.

Comments can be sent to a direct message on twitter.com/mbrookec.







