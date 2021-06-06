What’s happening in Palworld?





Screenshot: Pocket pair

Yesterday, developer Pocketpair released a trailer for the next game, Palworld. This game is a multiplayer open world survival crafting game with friends who look like Pokemon. Things seemed to start well before the trailer went dark.

I don’t want to spoil the joy of experiencing all this for myself, so take a look at the trailer before reading.

At first, everything looks pretty normal. There are brightly colored animal companions who can help you ride around, build houses, harvest crops, and power up your gadgets. They can fight on your side. This is a bit tougher than the game first blushing, but it’s ok. But hey, you can stroke your dog! All right here!

But from around 50 seconds of the one and a half minute trailer, the chill music gets even more intense. We see players using sheep as shields in shootouts. As you can imagine, sheep are very unhappy.

Screenshot: Pocketpair via YouTube

Second, players are throwing birds at human enemies, and more and more game animals are in combat. Then you see a bird that looks like you’ve caught a cute little companion, and then sad dragon-like guys work on the assembly line, triumphantly assembling a very realistic gun. Then these depressed monkeys have become bitch in the desert. That intense.

Palworlds Steam explains that this is part of the game’s Factory and Automation gameplay, and developers need to let Pals do the manual work for automation. Build a factory and place a pal in it. They work forever as long as they are fed until the end of their lives. Please emphasize me.

On Twitter, players are spending field days on how this trailer is unexpectedly ridiculous. Some people point out that Palworld is just like an ectopic animal cruelty simulator that Pokemon claims to be. Others have created some excellent memes. Cognitive dissonance is about the same as a video game course, and the Lord knows that Pokemon is pretty dark if you think too much about it, but the Palworld trailer is at another level.

Palworld is currently scheduled for release in 2022.

