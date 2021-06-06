Technology is New Normal’s new flagship: Padmaya Ruparel, co-founder of the Indian Angel Network





Padmaya Ruparel, co-founder of the Indian Angel Network and founding partner of the IAN Fund

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a panic between caregivers and patients about physical visits to medical facilities. Telemedicine is rapidly becoming widespread, and trends such as e-pharmaceutical and online delivery of medical supplies continue. Opportunities for quality healthcare services, home medical devices, online pharmacies and more are expanding nationwide. Co-founder Padmayar Parel Indian Angel Network and founding partner IAN Fund told Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpt:

How do you see investment opportunities in digital-led startups in 2021? In 2020, technology and digital innovation will play a central role in areas such as agritech, fintech, health tech and manufacturing. Therefore, there will be a clear increase in funding in 2021. These technology-centric efforts will leverage B2B SaaS. It can be quickly expanded across growing Tier II and Tier III urban regions and new markets awaiting innovative solutions. Therefore, 2021 certainly looks exciting with increasing quality investment opportunities in India and abroad.

How do you analyze this year in terms of startup ecosystem challenges and learning? Despite the lockdown challenges of 2020, some startups look at the writings on the wall and look at the writings on the wall. Immediately I started to meet the new standard. They have built a resilient model for responding to an ongoing crisis through a seamless transition from offline to online. They also noticed that the pandemic has changed the behavior of customers’ needs, consumption habits, and purchasing methods. And the key to successful transformation is to address changing customer behavior and understand the market as a whole. Many of them have since turned their models online, leveraging deep technologies such as AI, big data analytics, and IoT.

Do you think 2021 will give start-ups out of crisis greater opportunities in the digital economy? 2020 was a catalytic year for the ecosystem of start-ups in each country. Despite the pandemic challenges, the country witnessed the emergence of 11 unicorns. Emerging companies are more focused than ever on emerging new era technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics to fill the wide gaps introduced in the market. Therefore, technology is a new flagship.

In addition, the pandemic not only opened up new markets for start-ups, but also helped some of them diversify into sectors that are against trends by creating demand pockets. As digital accelerates, innovation plays a key role, adding value to the fast-growing startup ecosystem.

How do you see the future of consumer brands that have shifted online? Consumer behavior is changing in many ways: online shopping, fundamentals focus, social distance needs, etc. Consumer brands in particular For us, product mix, packaging, the need to evolve distribution models, and brand building mechanisms are the dividing lines between success and failure. There is also a great opportunity for smaller brands to create an effective social media presence and expand directly with consumers (D2C) online. And in 2021, hybrid models will emerge, building higher scale and efficiency.

How do you see growth in this sector this year as health and healthcare gain global attention? The 2020 trend for e-health and health tech companies will continue in 2021. To medical facilities. Telemedicine is booming because it is convenient for both healthcare professionals and patients. This trend continues with electronic pharmacies and online delivery of medical supplies. Given the pandemic, the preventive and outpatient departments are moving to home care enabled by technology. Nearly 80% of the hospital infrastructure is set up for inpatients. As a result, opportunities for quality healthcare services, home medical devices and online pharmacies are expanding nationwide. Healthcare is set up to follow the penetration of Internet infrastructure.

Get live stocks from BSE, NSE, US market and the latest NAV, create a portfolio of mutual funds, check the latest IPO news, best performing IPOs, calculate taxes with an income tax calculator, top gain, Understand the market for top losers and best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join the channel to get the latest Biz news and updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos