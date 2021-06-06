Scientific research discovers that anyone can learn echolocation in 10 weeks





With sufficient training, most people can learn to make echoes, the sounds of their tongues, and to interpret the repetitive echoes reflected by their surroundings.

In just 10 weeks, researchers were able to teach participants how to overcome obstacles and use echo to recognize the size and orientation of objects. noise. The experiment involved 12 participants who were found to be legally blind in their childhood and 14 who visited.

Echolocation or echolocation is a skill commonly associated with animals such as bats and whales, but some visually impaired people also use echo to detect obstacles and their exterior surfaces. Some people make a sound by hitting a cane or crushing their fingers, while others make a sound by using their mouth.

Despite making the most of this skill, few visually impaired people are currently trained in this technique. Professional ecologists have been trying to convey this message for years. This News Study In this case, most of us say that a simple training program is sufficient to master the technique. “I don’t know of any other work for visually impaired participants who have received such an enthusiastic welcome,” says Lore Zara, a psychologist at Durham University in the United Kingdom.

Researchers found that in more than 20 training sessions, which lasted about 2-3 hours, visually impaired participants of all ages and genders had a significant improvement in echo position. For several weeks, participants were trained to navigate virtual hallucinations (D, U, zigzag corridors) and use verbal sounds to determine the size and orientation of potential objects.

In the last two sessions, participants tested their new navigation skills in a virtual journey. Even without believing in the vision, there were far fewer conflicts than when the project started in this unfamiliar environment.

So scientists came to the following conclusion: The echoes of their own sounds make it easier for people to navigate the maze than before. Eventually, they discovered that these newly trained echolocators functioned much like the seven expert echolocators in hallucinations, and they used that skill for many years. In additional experiments to determine the shape and orientation of the surface, study participants obtained the same results as experts.

Age does not affect echocardiography

Previous studies have shown that visitors can learn echo by echoing a series of exercises, but the first study to see if these results apply equally to the visually impaired and the disabled. is. “Age is different. To” see “the world around us, echolocators usually use the abilities of parts of the brain that are related to vision. Until now, it is not known if individuals who grow up without vision can use the same neural network to the same extent.

Also, many people lose sight and hearing as they age. As we get older, it becomes very difficult to acquire new skills, but new research suggests that this is not a controlling factor in learning echo position. In this study, a 79-year-old blind man was able to master this skill with sufficient training. Upon examining the results, researchers found that aging was not associated with increased collisions with the maze.

“When calculating the degree of skill development of participants in each task between Session 1 and Session 20, it should be noted that there is no data to prove that there is a correlation between age and performance. Has brought about significant behavioral changes, regardless of the age of the participants. ”Can you study in the lab?

Three months after the end of the training session, visually impaired participants reported improved movement thanks to the echo position. In a follow-up study, 10 out of 12 participants stated that this skill contributed to independence and well-being.

Isn’t that great?

