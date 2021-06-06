Top 10 JGOD Warzone Players to Watch at NYSL’s $ 100K Warzonemania Tournament





Popular content creator JGOD has analyzed the list of Warzone’s top 10 players heading to NYSL’s long-awaited $ 100K Warzonemania tournament.

Choosing the number one player in Warzone, or drafting a list of the top five or top ten, can be a daunting task for anyone if the game’s player base is overwhelmingly full of dominant individuals. ..

Each list is highly dependent on the author’s opinion, but fans are always on the lookout for respected voices within the community and have their own way of how the best Warzone pros and content creators conflict with each other. Offering ideas.

Prior to the massive NYSL $ 100K Warzonemania tournament, popular content creator JGOD announced the top 10 Warzone players to compete in the long-awaited event.

NYSL / Andbox NYSL’s second Warzonemania event will begin on June 7th.

Some of the names on the JGOD list aren’t surprising to competitive Warzone fans, but those that land in a particular location (and some players who didn’t participate at all) are a bit shocking. You may receive.

YouTuber’s Top 10 Countdown includes the most talented, flashy, and wealthiest players in the game. The top 10 competitors JGOD is heading to Subliner’s major Warzonemania event are:

Aydan HusKerrs SuperEvan Tommey ZLaner Jukeyz JoeWo MuTeX TeeP Metaphor

The NYSL tournament was certainly full of talented competition, and choosing 10 players out of the more than 60 participants was not an easy task. JGOD also revealed that it was struggling with accurate rankings and that some players could easily end up elsewhere.

Not all Pros participating in Warzonemania are available, and competitors like Beasts such as DiazBiffle, Newbz, and Rated were not on this particular list, but any of the players JGOD chose. It’s hard to argue that it doesn’t deserve evaluation. ..

You may disagree with all the names on his list and where they were placed, but JGOD is probably more than many others about how each Warzonemania player confronts the competition. Also have a good idea. However, the events will start on June 7th, so you can be sure when they will stack up with each other.

