After Google, Amazon hurts Kannada’s pride





Bangalore: After users claim that Karnataka flag and emblem-colored bikinis are on sale on Canadian sites, after anger at e-commerce giant Amazon, Kannada and Minister of Culture Alavind Limba Bali said government Said to take legal action.

This is a matter of self-esteem in Cannadigus, and the minister urged Amazon Canada to apologize, saying the government would not tolerate such a thing.

This came shortly after anger at tech giant Google over search results that described Kannada as India’s “ugliest language.”

“We recently experienced an insult in Kannada by @Google. We found @amazonca using the color of the #cannada flag and the color of the Kannada icon in women’s clothing even before the wound healed. “Limba Bali said.

“Multinationals should stop this repetitive insult to #Kannada. This is a matter of Kannadigas’s self-esteem and does not tolerate an increase in such cases. Therefore, @amazonca apologizes to Kannadigas. You need to take immediate legal action against @. Amazonca, “he tweeted Saturday.

The minister had instructed Google to take similar steps in response to last week’s turmoil over search results that showed Kannada as “the ugliest language” in India, after which tech giants I offered to apologize and decided not to do it.

JD (S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Coomaraswamy said it was an insult to the government and urged the government to consider taking action against Amazon, which will happen in the future. I had to make sure it wasn’t repeated.

He also demanded that Amazon apologize to Cannadigus.

The color of the bikini is the color of the unofficial state flag of yellow and red, with the state emblem, the two-headed mythical bird “Gandaberunda,” which seems to have been removed from the Canadian site by Amazon in the wake of the turmoil. It is.

There was no immediate comment from Amazon.

