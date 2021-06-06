Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation takes advantage of SA technology to enter the digital era





Despite the success of South Africa’s technology story, few inventions of local technology have gained international attention. But one South African innovation is changing this story.

Photo by Benjamin Lehman Pexel

Developed by SA company immedia, Fabrik is being used by international public broadcasters to guide viewers into the digital and social revolutions. Fabrik has completely transformed and strengthened the involvement of viewers of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation, a publicly funded state-run broadcast of the Republic of Seychelles.

Saychel Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) recognizes the need to take advantage of the opportunities inherent in digital transformation and is modernizing its services with a full set of mobile apps that support Paradise FM and RadyoSesel radio stations. .. Invested in doing. Both apps are built on the Fabrik digital platform, a set of cloud-based tools and applications backed by Microsoft. This allows broadcasters to digitize, integrate and monetize viewer involvement.

“Using the mobile app platform to perform real-time updates and viewer involvement to deliver content beyond the traditional analog frequencies of radio and television stations is a digital transformation that SBC has seen as the key to longevity. It’s a must, “said Jonathan Lumley, Head of SBC. Instant clients, channels, and markets.

Fight fake news

Derrick Young-Khon, head of marketing, multimedia and corporate issues at SBC, said that by managing fake news in the event of a public emergency such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the SBC app is in the masses. Said it was a big hit. It brings great value and allows broadcasters to provide facts to listeners. Provides real-time, objective and objective breaking news from trusted media sources.

The app has become a reliable place to get information. First, because it’s instant, it’s in the palm of your viewer, and the latest pandemic stats are available in the app with just one click. Second, trust. We provide people with as much information as possible, “says Yongkong.

Creation of cultural influence

SBC also incorporates Truth Commission (TRNUC) sessions into the app. Founded in September 2018, TRNUC aims to put an end to past socio-political events that have adversely affected many Seychelles citizens. By streaming the session, listeners not only in Japan but also overseas were able to follow the discussion.

Brard Duprs, CEO of SBC, said:

Connect and build an enthusiastic audience

SBC already knew that the younger generation was moving to more mobile technologies in the transition from traditional media to digital.

Digital routes as public broadcasters are easy for young people to access information through the radio app on their mobile phones without listening to the radio or watching TV. Also, public involvement, participation, conversation, and that has influenced content co-creation, Dupress says.

The app provides live digital streaming with direct access to podcast channels, in-app messaging, studio message boards, and social media integration. The integrated Fabrik platform also provides replay proof and analytics data that allows apps to seamlessly reuse existing content.

The SBC App currently accounts for 20% of Seychelles’ adult population. There is also visible excitement in reaching the Seychelles Diaspora around the world and engaging them in real time as a truly modern broadcaster.

Duprs believes that digital transformation is changing the course of the game in that it puts public broadcasters at the forefront of positive public opinion.

“Fabrik not only guarantees a direct and direct connection to the viewer, but also allows the viewer to be a co-creator of the broadcast with us and to be at the center of the broadcast personality. “I will,” he says.

Radio programs are also stored in cloud archives, allowing all Saychel citizens to record audio cultural heritage.

South Africa can provide innovative innovation to public broadcasters. As SBC proves, we broadcast to people who have adopted advanced technology. Thanks to Fabrik, SBC Ramley concludes: “SBC has become aware that digital transformation is essential not only to compete commercially in the digital age, but also to establish itself as a fabric that connects Saychel’s culture.” It is attached.

