Twitter’s Patreon alternative reportedly has significant requirements.





Twitter’s upcoming super followers may not be suitable for everyone.

The features the company unveiled in February promise to bring a Patreon-like experience to the platform, allowing prolific users with many followers to profit with personal wisdom of 240 characters or less. Now, the new details unearthed by tech bloggers and Jane Mancham Wong, who frequently reveals tech secrets, provide a better sense of what to expect.

In a tweet published Sunday, Wong said superfollow applicants must meet certain criteria: at least 10,000 followers and at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days. You must be at least 18 years old to post.

Twitter is working on the Super Follows application

Requirements: –Has more than 10000 followers — Posted 25 or more tweets in the last 30 days –Being 18 years or older

In particular, Adult Content and OnlyFans are mentioned in the Categories and Platforms section https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2

Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

The latter two requirements should be easy enough for most Twitter users (although young users may not be excited to have to wait). However, the 10,000 follower threshold for getting a Super Follow account is cheaper to create an account and far more users than Patreon, which has no key strings associated with it. Restrict access to features.

The tweet also mentions that Twitter’s Super Follows could be a little more free to serve adult viewers. Twitter’s delicate media policy does not prohibit consensual pornography unless it essentially contains what is called “adult content” in live video. You can use the “Adult Content” category tag to make it easier to find yourself, and you can also link your account (among other services) to your Only Fan account at the profile level.

Wong’s tweets also include some of the benefits that Super Follow can expect, such as customized labels for so-called “super followers” and bonus content such as exclusive tweets that only those subscribers can see.

Twitter officially introduced the feature in February, promoting the service as a fixed subscription, with Super Follows offering a variety of subscriber-only newsletters, supporter badges, community access, and more. They would charge $ 4.99 per month for the award. These details weren’t fully configured when the feature was first announced. Since then, some or all of the details may have changed.

As with all such stories, treat all the details you see here with sound skepticism until officially confirmed. I was contacted by email, but Twitter declined to comment.







