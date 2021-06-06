



It is important to log out of your Google account. This is especially true if you share your device with other members of your family.

Privacy is paramount when it comes to the online services you use. Keeping your Google account logged in 24 hours a day, 365 days a year can be appealing, but it can threaten your privacy, especially if you’re sharing your device with other members of your family.

Fortunately, you can easily protect your Google account just by logging out. To log out of Google on your mobile and desktop devices:

How to sign out of your Google account on the web

To log out of your Google account on your desktop device, open your browser of your choice and go to Google services such as Search, Gmail, or Drive.

Then find your Google Account profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen. Click your profile picture and if you’re signed in to multiple accounts, select the account you want to sign out to.

After selecting the relevant account,[サインアウト]Click.

How to sign out of your Google account on mobile

The process of signing out of your Google account on your mobile device is as simple as signing out of your Google account on the web.

To log out of your Google account on your Android or iPhone:

In your browser of choice, go to Google services such as Search, Gmail, Drive. While logged in to your Google account, select your Google account profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen. You’ll see all the Google accounts you’re signed in to on your mobile device. Select the account you want to sign out for[サインアウト]Just tap.Image Gallery (2 images) Close

Image 1/2

Image 2/2

That way, you are signed out. It’s simple, fast, and protects your privacy.

Signing out from Google is quick and easy

It only takes a few seconds to log out of your Google account. The process may seem confusing at first, but it’s actually pretty easy and it’s worth knowing how.

