Avnet shows off the power of AI and machine learning





Avnet, a tech distributor, will showcase new and innovative technologies, applications and solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning at the Avnet AI Cloud Exhibition with suppliers and partners.

The company will also host the Avnet 2021 Artificial Intelligence Cloud Conference on June 29, 2021. The summit, which includes developers, engineers and decision makers in the field of AI, will cover cutting-edge technology trends in artificial intelligence and machine learning. –Detailed discussion on AI development, future prospects and blueprints to promote and accelerate innovation.

“Markets and Markets predicts that the global artificial intelligence market will grow to more than US $ 300 billion by 2026, and the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,” Avnet said. KS Lim, Senior Director of Supplier Management, said. Asia.

“As the world’s leading technology distributor and solution provider, Avnet has a comprehensive ecosystem that provides customers with end-to-end artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, reducing the cost and complexity of product development. Realize application scenarios, “he says.

“We will work with our suppliers and partners to further contribute to the development and maturity of the entire AI ecosystem.”

The virtual exhibit is divided into three sections: AI Smart Solutions Demonstration Area, Avnet Design Services Demonstration Area, and Partner Solutions Demonstration Area.

In the AI ​​smart solution demonstration area, participants can learn about Avnet’s various innovative technologies and industrial applications, including:

AI camera: A smart AI camera that utilizes a neural network implemented in the FPGA fabric. It integrates an independent, high-performance ISP camera module based on the Xilinx Zynq7020 for noise reduction, wide dynamic range, light source detection, motion detection, edge enhancement and more.

BlueBox AI Platform: The built-in edge artificial intelligence box can perform multi-channel convolutional neural network operations. Facilitates real-time multi-channel AI features such as face detection, passenger and traffic statistics, and license plate recognition. All features can work independently and simultaneously to provide an artificial intelligence analysis solution for the edge.

This box integrates all of the above features through the underlying Xilinx Zynq UltraScale + MPSoC to perform AI computing on demand.

ROS on Ultra96: The open source robot operating system (ROS) runs on the Avnet Ultra96 development board with Xilinx Zynq UltraScale + MPSoC. The programmable logic portion of the Zynq UltraScale + MPSoC provides deep learning acceleration capabilities while integrating various ROS features such as control, SLAM and navigation. The small form factor Ultra96 single board computer that runs ROS makes it an ideal platform for developing autonomous robots, service robots, and general-purpose ROS experiments.

Avnet suppliers and partners will also showcase innovation in the Partner Demonstration Area.

ON Semiconductor: Exhibits a variety of advanced imaging technologies such as high speed, short exposure, global shutter, and platform solutions to address and innovate applications in a variety of scenarios such as the challenges faced in factory automation and industrial AI applications. Accelerate.

Samtec: Fast-growing technologies such as artificial intelligence are driving new system architectures that require increased bandwidth, frequency, and density. To address these challenges, Samtec offers innovative, high-performance interconnects that exceed AI industry standards.

STMicroelectronics: Introducing an embedded AI solution based on a deep learning model running on a high-performance 32-bit microcontroller and a machine learning-based MEMS sensor. Western Digital: IX SN530 NVMeTM Industrial Grade SSDs are displayed to support a new generation of data-rich data. Industrial design and self-driving car design.

Zylinks: A real-time, multi-tasking, autonomous driving AI recognition processing solution that uses industry-leading lightweight optimization algorithms to enable vehicle detection, lane detection, ADAS lane detection, and autonomous driving scenarios in a single model. to introduce. You can perform multiple tasks such as driving area detection and depth estimation.

In addition, Xilinx will demonstrate Versal-based DPU applications for low-latency autonomous driving and attitude detection.

YAGEO Group: Highly reliable polymer and ceramic capacitor solutions for DC power supplies for AI chips and autopilot computers, exhibiting flagship products from major YAGEO, KEMET and PULSE brands such as YAGEO registers, KEMET polymer capacitors and PULSE network devices. To provide. ..

