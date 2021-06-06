Knockout City already has over 5 million players





Knockout City, a team-based multiplayer video game created by developers Velan Studios and EA with their own dodgeball, has been popular since it was first released a few weeks ago. How popular? Now, it’s been announced that Knockout City has already reached 5 million players. Sure, it first started out as a free-to-play video game for a limited time before it went free to level 25, but it’s still an impressive number of players in a very short amount of time.

“Since its launch, we’ve seen 5 million new browlers join our game,” said the Knockout City team. Millions of hours of gameplay have been watched, and thousands of friendships have been created in the process. Who knew that you could hit each other’s faces with dodgeball to deepen your bond?

5 Million Browler !!! 🎉🥳 (and growing!) Welcome new players! Find out how to join the action: https://t.co/rHUWUE5xca pic.twitter.com/0NcfJ62Mfa

— Knockout City (@knockoutcity) June 3, 2021

For now, it’s unclear if Knockout City will remain free in this way for the foreseeable future. It certainly shares a competitive side with many other popular free-to-play video games and features seasons and cosmetics available for purchase, but I’m not sure if it’s enough over time. This isn’t the first time a video game has been released as a purchaseable item before switching to a free-play model, but it’s still rare to immediately abandon the first model altogether.

Knockout City is currently available on PCs via Origin or Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Backward compatibility also allows you to play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Like other multiplayer titles, it doesn’t have a loot box or similar mechanics, but it features seasons and cosmetics available for purchase. You can check out all of Knockout City’s previous articles here.

Do you still have the opportunity to play Knockout City yourself? Did you use the free period or plan to buy the popular video game as-is?







