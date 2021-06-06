google-research / ghum at master google-research / google-research GitHub





Hong Yi Shu, Eduardo Gabriel Bazavan, Andrey Zanfer, William T. Freeman, Rahul Skatanker, Christian Sminch Sesk

Google research

Preface

It presents a statistical and clear 3D human body shape modeling pipeline within a fully trainable modular deep learning framework. Given a high-resolution full 3D body scan of humans captured in various poses, additional close-ups of head and facial expressions, and hand joint movements, initials, artist-designed, gender-neutral Given a quad mesh with rigs, training everything in a single consistent learning loop, model parameters including variable auto-encoder, postural space deformation correction, skeletal joint center predictor, and non-linear shape space based on blended skinning functions .. The model is trained simultaneously on all 3D dynamic scan data (more than 60,000 diverse human configurations in the new dataset) to capture correlations and ensure consistency of different components. The model supports not only the analysis of facial expressions, but also the estimation of body shape and posture (by detailed hands). It provides two fully trained general human models with different resolutions: a medium resolution GHUM with 10,168 vertices and a low resolution GHUML (ite) with 3,194 vertices.

It features a 16-dimensional entity latent space represented as both a linear PCA base and a nonlinear variational autoencoder. It provides a low-dimensional, gender-independent shape space trained based on 4,329 male and female body scans, as well as a gender-specific shape space. A 20-dimensional facial expression latent space with options for both linear / PCA-based and non-linear variational autoencoders. Optimized blend skinning, joint center, articulated full-body representation with pose space deformation (including head and hands), minimal human skeletal parameterization with anatomical joint angle restrictions (63 joints, In the context of 124 DOF). Dynamic Shape (Pose) Model components display over 60,000 dynamic whole bodies and close-up scans of 60 faces and hands (various body poses, hand gestures, facial action units / FACS). ) Constrained by. Flow-based normalization of both body and hand Flow-based kinematic prior distribution exceeds 2 million body motion capture raw configurations (optimized skeleton, shape, marker placement) and over 4.8K Obtained by retargeting the hand configuration. Our model supports poses using both Euler angles and 6D rotation representations, releasing both pose support and kinematic prior distributions.Treatises and presentations

Paper and attachments

Video, slide

Model download

GHUM / GHUM-L request form

Quote

If you want to use this model or code in your publication, please cite the following article 1, 2:

@inproceedings {xu2020ghum, title = {GHUM & GHUML: Generative 3D Human Shape and Articulated Pose Models}, author = {Xu, Hongyi and Bazavan, Eduard Gabriel and Zanfir, Andrei and Freeman, William T and Sukthankar, Rahul and Sminchisescu, Cristian}, book title = {minutes of IEEE / CVF conference on computer vision and pattern recognition}, pages = {6184–6193}, year = {2020}} @inproceedings {zanfir2020weakly, title = {weak supervised 3D human Reconstruction of shape by normalizing poses and flows}, Author = {Zanfir, Andrei and Bazavan, Eduard Gabriel and Xu, Hongyi and Freeman, William T. and Sukthankar, Rahul and Sminchisescu, Cristian}, booktitle = {Computer Vision- –ECV 2020}, Page = {465–481}, year = {2020},} Team

Hong Yi Shu, Eduardo Gabriel Bazavan, Andrey Zamfir, Mihai Zamfil, William T. Freeman, Rafuru Suktanker, Christian Sminchisesk

contact information

If you have any questions about the model or code, please email us at [email protected]

