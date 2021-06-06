Massachusetts FinTech Working Group Launches Hub to Make Commonwealth FinTech Leader





Representing a major industry based on over a year of “unprecedented” collaboration between financial professionals, fintech entrepreneurs, investors, government executives, elected officials and members of the academia in Massachusetts 27 Mass Fintech Hub, a public-private partnership that “dedicates the federation to becoming Fintech’s global leader,” according to a release shared with CI, is a network of leaders in Mass Fintech.

The FinTech Working Group, co-chaired by Housing Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennyley and Mass Mutual US Head, Mike Fanning, will launch the Mass FinTech Hub, a project headquartered in Massachusetts. Established. Promote continued success and growth of the industry. “

The Mass FinTech Hub is well-positioned to “capitalize” Massachusetts’ natural benefits in areas such as the talent abundance and innovation economy to support FinTech initiatives.

In addition to these strengths, Mass Fintech Hub said, “We are addressing key challenges such as increased access to capital and stronger collaboration between the state’s largest financial institutions, start-ups, investors, nonprofits and academia. We will support our efforts, “said the announcement. Mass FinTech Hub added, “It is a Boston-based non-profit organization run by the FinTech Sandbox, a member of the FinTech Working Group.”

Secretary Kenny Lee said:

The Mass FinTech Hub is central to Massachusetts’ bold thinking, driving innovation and providing the support needed to build a strong and stable foundation for this key industry in Massachusetts over the long term. Acts as a platform. During the COVID-19 public health crisis, our Fintech community has been strengthened to provide new tools that allow consumers to stay in touch with businesses as safely as possible. I look forward to Mass Fintech Hubs’ efforts to unlock its potential, sustain the growth of the Fintech ecosystem, attract more talent to the state, and follow up on new ideas.

A 2020 study commissioned by the FinTech Working Group conducted by Ernst & Young outlines 16 recommendations to support the sustainability and growth of the FinTech and financial services industry in Massachusetts. ..

Based on findings from Now, Next, Beyond: An Analysis of the FinTech Ecosystem in Massachusetts, Mass FinTech Hub said, “The key means to address state challenges and implement leaders’ visions. Established to “function as”.

As stated in the release:

“The new initiative is revolutionary in terms of public-private partnerships to support entrepreneurial growth. Compared to other fintech hubs around the world, it has a variety of key interests, from academia to venture capital to financial services. It depends independently on the power of the parties involved. “

Leveraging the resources of the Mass FinTech Hub, start-ups can: Early access to academic research. Leverage relationships with financial institutions and the investor community to acquire resources such as financial support. Join the pilot to promote scalability. “

This initiative will also “focus on promoting diversity and retaining talent in the Fintech ecosystem through these programs.”

As confirmed in the announcement:

“The Mass FinTech Hub offers a number of opportunities for entrepreneurs to accelerate corporate growth. In addition to direct access to prominent stakeholders, career fairs and project-based learning opportunities are also in this effort. Will be part of. “

In the coming months, the Mass FinTech Hub was designed to connect entrepreneurs to the larger fintech community, students to employment opportunities, national initiatives to economic opportunities, and regulators to the financial services industry. Aims to provide more structure for programs and events. More. “

