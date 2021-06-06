Twitter’s paid “Super Follow” subscription may start shortly





Twitter is said to be approaching the launch of the long-awaited “super follow” feature, which provides paid access to bonus content provided by popular personalities on microblogging services.

Twitter is looking for ways to profit from its user base and recently launched a Twitter Blue subscription. The company is still looking at other ways to monetize its use of iOS and other apps, and one option may soon be available.

According to an image posted on Twitter by researcher Jane Manchun Wong and first reported by The Verge, Twitter is preparing to launch a super follow-up program. Initially confirmed during a February meeting with analysts, this feature will provide additional elements to those who use the service.

Twitter is working on the Super Follows application

Requirements: –Has more than 10000 followers — Posted 25 or more tweets in the last 30 days –Being 18 years or older

In particular, “Adult Content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the Categories and Platforms section https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

These additional items include special labels for paid super followers, increased access to Twitter account users, exclusive tweets and other content that may only be viewed by subscribers.

Wong’s latest discovery includes requirements to enable Super Follow on your account. This includes users over the age of 18, posting more than 25 tweets in the 30 days prior to signing up, and having more than 10,000 followers.

In exchange for enabling Supper Follows on your account to provide additional content, users behind your account can receive revenue that is decoupled from their subscription to users. For the cost of Super Follow, one image shows an example of a user earning $ 6,250 a month from a $ 4.99 / month subscription.

Content isn’t necessarily just family-friendly content, but it must fit into one of several categories. There is a reference to “Adult Content” as the content category in the image and “OnlyFans” as the supported content platform.

Other content platforms mentioned include Patreon, Substack, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

The presence of the screenshots indicates that Twitter is at the stage where it can start Super Follows, but there is no sign of when it will actually be released.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos