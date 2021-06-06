Apple is reportedly experimenting with wireless charging for next year’s iPad Pro





After a year of explosive iPad sales, Apple is reportedly working on a new design for the iPad mini and improving the iPad Pro to support wireless charging.

The news comes from Mark Gurman of Bloombergs, Apple’s extraordinary predictor. Citing an anonymous Apple source, Gurman states that the company is experimenting with switching the iPad Pro to a glass back.This move reflects the recent shift from aluminum to glass in the iPhone, and a material change will enable wireless charging on the iPad for the first time.Gurman has also announced that Apple has made MagSafe for Pro. It claims to be testing something similar, but claims to keep the Thunderbolt port because wireless charging is notoriously slower.

Apple is also considering reverse wireless charging so that you can charge your iPhone and other gadgets such as AirPods and Apple Watch from your iPad Pro. This is a feature that Android phones can do for years at this point, but Android fans will probably be surprised because they haven’t moved to the Apple ecosystem yet.

The report further states that Apple is considering future wireless chargers that may fulfill the promises of the failed AirPower mat. This is in line with another rumor from last year’s Apple analyst Minchey Kuo that Apple is working on a small wireless charging mat. The company is also investigating in-house alternative wireless charging methods that are coil-independent but somehow work longer distances. Hopefully it’s cool, but even if Apple understands it, it’s beyond the pipeline.

The new iPad Pro is scheduled for next year, but by 2021, Apple will also be working on the latest look for the thinner entry-level iPad and iPad Mini, the first Mini in six years. Design refreshed by, Bloomberg claims that it features a narrower bezel and could completely remove the home button.

2020 was a good year for the tablet as a whole. Sales increased by 13.6% as people wanted ways to work and study from home. Apple has an overwhelming advantage in this area, shipping 19 million iPads in the last quarter of 2020 alone. (Approximately 53 million copies were shipped in 2020 as a whole.) According to Bloomberg, these profits only entered 2021. Year.

Given the strong sales and Apple’s move to its own silicon, it makes sense to revamp the entire iPad line. The first M1 iPad Pro went on sale in April, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new glossy miniLED display. However, while little can be discussed about the iPad hardware, the iPadOS wants a lot of people, especially among those who are trying to use the iPad as a laptop replacement. Still, WWDC 21 We’re just around the corner, and Apple’s doubling of the iPad could eventually lead to software improvements as well.

