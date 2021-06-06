Innovation Oz Style: Suppress it with the world’s leading secure kernel





Dr. Larry Marshall, CSIRO Chief, tries to explain basic science to Senators who deny climate science

Image: APH

As with many things, timing is everything, and a few weeks after the word that the Australian Federal Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIRO) Data61 is binning secure microkernel research, the world of cyberattacks Appeared in the real world in a new way.

From oil pipelines to meat factories to more traditional Russian-backed phishing campaigns, cyber dials have been opened, and the frequency of attacks, especially in the field of ransomware, has reached flood-like levels.

Still, the torrent of malware isn’t unexpected, but it’s clear that they’re fighting side by side with jerrycans because someone might have clicked on a suspicious email.

The need to develop better foundations and safer computing methods seems to be more necessary than ever, but not at CSIRO, where artificial intelligence is the norm.

“We believe Australia needs artificial intelligence to address Industry 4.0, our sovereignty, digital agriculture, and environmental hazards,” said CSIRO CEO Dr. Larry Marshall on Thursday. At night, he told the Senate estimate.

“We really put digital at the heart of Australia’s resilience and recovery.”

According to Marshall, one of the problems with the seL4 microkernel and the Trustworthy Systems team that developed it was probably that it didn’t provide enough “national interest.”

“Therefore, it is difficult to find an opportunity to build an industry in Australia or derive national interests from its technology, and given that artificial intelligence is a priority, we pursue it and pursue greater national interests. We chose to focus our resources where we think we can bring them, “Marshall said.

“The technical challenge is … very mature and open source.”

During the hearing, Marshall shook an article citing CSIRO’s high ranking among global research institutes, but seL4 is also considered a top-notch study. Finding a mathematically proven and secure kernel has a long way to go.

In response to CSIRO’s decision, security researcher Vanessa Teague said, “This is an example of Aus policy that directly leads to a weakening of Australia’s cybersecurity.

“Aus’s world-leading cybersecurity research [seL4 Foundation]”

In a blog post, seL4 Foundation chair Gernot Heiser refuted CSIRO’s claim that seL4 is a mature technology.

“This group is not mistakenly called a” trusted system “(for example, not a” seL4 research group “). seL4 is just the starting point for achieving the reliability of your computer system. More than 100 years ago, people solved the problem if it was shown that combustion engines could power cars, “he wrote.

“In fact, the seL4 is mature enough to be deployed in the real world, but there is still a lot of basic research left in the seL4 itself, and much more research on how to achieve a reliable computer system in the real world. It remains. No. Just sprinkle a little seL4 fairy dust on the system and it will be reliable. ”

Heiser explained the temporary separation of processes, especially the work to be done in a system where critical real-time workloads run concurrently, but the research is threatened by CSIRO’s return of some funding from the U.S. Air Force. He added that. ..

The University of New South Wales will be supporting Trustworthy Systems until the end of 2021, and Heiser says he will provide a space to take a break to “make more paths.”

In recent years, Australia has been moving to commercialize the country’s research, which seems to be the rock that Trustworthy Systems stumbled upon.

“Unfortunately, the technology has been licensed. [to Qualcomm] “And unfortunately, the technology has passed 2 billion mobile devices, but unfortunately there are no ongoing royalty arrangements for the transaction made at that time,” Marshall said.

Please note that CSIRO prefers to pay royalties and will file proceedings to ensure profits. The organization boasts a $ 430 million settlement for Wi-Fi patents. The open source nature of seL4 is not suitable for this type of result.

Marshall said it would be great if the company could spin out around the business and find a way to make money.

“Our conclusion was that it wasn’t realistic in Australia, so we chose to stop working,” he said.

Given the current environment in which Australian politicians are calling on the ASD to use its confidential authority to wipe out ransomware groups, how will Moscow, Pyongyang and Beijing react to it? No one knows. Local law enforcement agencies continue to say ridiculous things about encryption. Australia’s strategic rivals are taking advantage of their current weaknesses to do something really scary for some of their populations, so a little research on the defensive aspects of computing will help.

The seL4 kernel doesn’t immediately power nearby desktops and servers, but it can help make IoT devices look like Swiss cheese to villains. Ultimately, it could be the foundation of CSIRO’s “artificial intelligence for Industry 4.0” system (whatever it is) and could help inform new operating systems under development.

In CSIRO’s worst-case scenario, it maintained seL4, but even if the gold river was not available, it promoted research in key areas of cybersecurity, boosted the reputation of Australian research, and made the country completely cyber. It can indicate that it is not satisfied. Ignorant but unfortunately, the world of secure kernels isn’t as attractive or marketable as the buzzword-filled realm of AI. Trustworthy Systems has been forced to move from national research institutes to university departments, which have been exposed to reduced funding. We have seen far more drastic reductions.

We hope that future AI research will do more than better chatbots for our national interest.

