WWDC 2021 is just around the corner: iOS 15, MacBook Pro M2, and what else to expect





Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is an annual meeting for people who create software that works on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices, and has made some important announcements in the last few years.

At last year’s event, Apple announced plans to produce its own chips for the Mac, but the transition is still underway. Or, the 2018 edition of WWDC detailing Apple’s plans to port iOS apps to the Mac. These are pretty big changes towards spring, especially before lunch time.

WWDC 2021 will start within 24 hours. The opening keynote on Monday (June 7th) at 10am Pacific Standard Time is expected to be much more subdued than the last few installments. This year, Apple could focus on software to preview future updates to operating systems that power everything from phones to tablets to watches to Macs. When it comes to the Mac, new models are possible, even if Apple has booked product announcements for other events.

The agenda seems to be pretty much set for the WWDC 2021 keynote, but that doesn’t mean Apple doesn’t have a surprise or two stores, especially this year’s conference may be struggling. Especially if you decide to use it as a way to reach out to developers .– recently done.

“Apple’s attitude towards developers was at best unwavering during the recent Apple-Epic trial,” said Jason Snell, a longtime Apple writer who runs the Six Colors blog and occasionally contributes to Tom’s Guide. I have. (Full Disclosure: Snell and I have been working with Apple for most of the 14 years, but in a side project unrelated to what Apple does, unless a Magnum PI-branded iPhone is under development. We continue to cooperate.)

“It wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple try to calm them down by changing some of the policies that frustrated them in the past and profess their general love for developers,” Snell added. That said, loosening policy shortly after the trial could allow Apple opponents to declare victory. It’s difficult, but I imagine that if there’s big news, it’ll come before that. will do”

Still, even if Apple spends some time coordinating with developers, the main event will focus on software updates and perhaps hardware announcements or two. Here’s what to expect at WWDC 2021 and how to follow along with the announcement announced at Monday’s keynote:

When is WWDC 2021 and how can keynotes be streamed?

WWDC will be held from June 7th to June 11th this year. This week-long event has many non-public developer sessions. The biggest news at WWDC comes from Monday’s keynote, which begins on June 7th at 1 pm EST / 10 am PST.

There is a guide on how to view WWDC 2021, but the simple answer is to visit Apple’s website where live streams are available. Apple also has a YouTube channel that delivers the WWDC 2021 live stream. Also, if you have an Apple device iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, go to the TV app. The WWDC Keynote will be featured under Apple Events.

WWDC 2021 Forecast: Rich Software

Despite possible hardware announcements on Monday, the following software makes up the bulk of the news at WWDC: This is an opportunity to show developers what’s new in software for all of Apple’s different devices. This gives app makers the opportunity to update their products to take advantage of new features before the full release later this year.

In any case, anything Apple previews this Monday is likely to be available to developers in beta and will usually be available at the end of the WWDC keynote. However, the average user can also participate in the software preview. Over the last few years, Apple has released public beta for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV product lines. The public beta usually appears weeks after WWDC ends, but you can sign up for beta now and start the process right away on Apple’s Beta Software Program website.

After publishing this preview, Bloomberg posted a last-minute report on the potential announcement of WWDC 2021. One of the biggest changes could be the privacy dashboard for all Apple devices. Described as a control panel, it displays the exact reports that third-party apps are tracking.

Read on for specific software previews you can expect from WWDC 2021.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: Two years ago, Apple split its iOS software into two separate products, iOS running the iPhone (and some of the remaining iPod touch models there), and iPadOS being Apple’s. Drive the tablet. However, the two operating systems have a lot in common, and in general, the features Apple introduces to one system apply to another system unless those features are specific to the phone or tablet. ..

IOS 15 concept showing redesigned iPhone lock screen (Image provider: Nicholas Ghigo / YouTube)

In other words, many of the changes Apple introduced in iOS 15 during Monday’s preview could apply to iPadOS 15. For incoming messages, you can adjust various automatic replies. The iPhone lock screen can also be an overall issue, as Apple has added customization tools. (However, Bloomberg suggests that lock screen customizations may be put on hold with this update.)

In addition to these rumors, iOS built-in apps such as photos and maps are expected to have a series of regular enhancements, and in fact, one report already announced updates to maps, iMessage, Safari, and health. It has been.

The iPadOS 15 is particularly interesting, especially given the introduction of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro models earlier this year, Snell said. “The new iPad Pro is powerful, but it has its limits, and we’re looking at the next version of the operating system to see if Apple can make changes to use its power more effectively,” he said. ..

To that end, iPadOS 15 is expected to get the home screen widget that Apple added to the iPhone in iOS 14. For the iPad, these widgets will obviously take advantage of enough screen space on Apple’s tablet. Bloomberg also reports enhancements to multitasking capabilities on the iPadOS 15. Last year’s iPadOS update was pretty modest. This usually means that Apple will embark on new features in the next update.

MacOS 12: Rumors are pretty silent about the new features you can expect from the latest version of macOS, such as the California-style nickname Apple uses for macOS 12. Apple has previously emphasized mountains, deserts, and bodies of water, but at some point it plans to swing through valleys.

Goodbye macOS Big Sur, hello macOS … Fresno? (Image credit: Apple)

But more important than the name is the enhancements that macOS 12 brings. We look forward to more information on security (especially malware protection), iOS features and integrations, migration to Mac, and various design tweaks.

watchOS 8: Apple has determined that the true purpose of the Apple Watch is to be a health and fitness accessory, and we hope that watchOS 8 will have more features to support its mission. Specific additions may include improved integration between the Apple Watch and the recently launched Apple Fitness, as well as a dedicated health app for the watch itself.

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve also heard rumors that the Apple Watch 7 will have a blood glucose monitor. Apple is unlikely to reveal any implications for the next smartwatch feature before the fall release is scheduled, but you can hear about the health monitoring features that will be added to watchOS 7. .. A mental health tool that monitors stress and warns of potential panic attacks is a natural extension of Apple’s watch.

Ah, a new watch face will be available on Monday. You will see a lot of watch faces.

tvOS 15: Yes, even Apple TV software has some time in the spotlight at WWDC, but I think Apple will soon discontinue this update. The biggest rumor swirling about tvOS 15 is the potential interface overhaul, with tvOS as the new screensaver.[What’s Next]This is the most important renewal since we added multi-user support for views. We are confident that parental controls and screen time monitoring tools are also on the agenda.

Another thing homeOS: Another Apple OS? In this economy? We wouldn’t believe it without the job listings posted this week that hint at Apple’s working homeOS platform. Perhaps this software will help manage smart home devices, an area where Apple’s HomeKit has things like Amazon and Google. Apple could certainly benefit from a “more focused and rational smart home strategy,” Snell said.

That said, there’s a lot to go from job listings to entirely new software platforms. It’s quite possible that Apple is working on software to enhance and integrate smart home products, but it’s also possible that this WWDC spotlight isn’t ready.

WWDC 2021 Forecast: What about the hardware?

Developers want to hear about software, not hardware, but Apple has never stopped using WWDC as a starting point for new Macs. In addition to last year’s Apple Silicon presentation, Apple announced the Mac Pro in 2019, and the iMac Pro, the new iPad Pro, and the subsequently deprecated HomePod speakers in 2017. Therefore, hardware can occur, most recently, usually in odd-numbered years.

Hmm.

In addition to that trend, Apple will want to keep us up to date on the status of the transition to Apple processors. Following last year’s announcement, we’ve seen the M1 appear on the MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and even the iPad Pro. Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the processor, and WWDC will provide the company with a great opportunity to update.

Is it time to update the Apple Silicon? (Image credit: Apple)

“There are strong signs that Apple is preparing two new MacBook Pro models for this summer, based on Apple’s own processor,” Snell said. “Given that the MacBook Pro is Apple’s favorite device, the developer conference isn’t a bad place to announce if such hardware is ready.”

As a result, we hear rumors that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will debut at WWDC. These machines are equipped with M2 (or M1X if Apple calls it the next version of the Mac processor). It all depends on how far Apple is in the development process. Otherwise, there’s nothing stopping the company from postponing its announcement until the end of summer.

When it comes to other hardware, the new iPhone, the new Apple Watch, and the new iPad that can run all of this updated software that Apple plans to preview aren’t breathtaking. Instead, wait for the fall, when Apple tends to showcase new consumer hardware.

Great Deals on Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) Today

