[SPOILERS] Mass Effect 3: How to get the best ending





“Mass Effect 3” may have a relatively complex reputation that came from its first release in 2012. However, many gamers (especially enthusiastic fans of the Mass Effect series) remember this, especially with the release of this year’s Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect 1 and 2 have already finished, and many are just about to (or are) experiencing a third game right now. And if you want to get the best ending (where Commander Shepard lives), this is exactly the guide to achieving that.

But first: Spoiler Note, for those who haven’t finished the first two games of the trilogy yet. Look back now.

That didn’t get in the way, so here’s how to get the best ending in Mass Effect 3. All important decisions, side missions, and everything else you need to carry out.

“Mass Effect 3”: The most important key to a good ending

One of the key to getting the best outcome in ME3 is the mechanism of war assets. If you get enough war assets before the final battle with Reaper, Commander Shepard will survive and the trilogy will end in a happier way.

War assets can be collected or recruited throughout the main campaign, including those earned by playing the first two games of the trilogy. This includes military, weapons, technology and allies. It’s also the main reason why playing all three games is highly recommended, as starting directly with ME3 doesn’t give you enough assets to get a good outcome. Of course, unless you do so

As GamesRadar states, another thing that is closely tied to war assets is total military power (TMS). The TMS level should be 100% for the best ending. In the original non-legendary edition version of ME3, the default TMS is always 50%, so the only way to get TMS to 100% is to play multiplayer.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the multiplayer requirement has finally been lifted, so you just need to collect as many war assets as you can. To reach the good end, your main goal is to have a total of over 7800 war assets.

4 endings, but 1 pass is important

“Mass Effect 3” has a total of four endings, Destroy, Synthesis, and Control, and a so-called “secret ending” refuse (a topic on another occasion). However, according to RepublicWorld, if you want to keep Commander Shepard alive, you definitely have to choose to destroy it out of four.

When the shepherd finally arrives at Citadel after the catalyst is docked, three main routes are presented. Go up the road on the right and select the Destroy ending that will ask you to shoot a specific pillar. Shoot until it explodes. With more than 7,800 war assets, Commander Shepard can survive the blast with all of Normandy’s crew.

Important choices from past games

You don’t have to play Mass Effect 1 and 2 to get a good ending in Mass Effect 3, but it helps because you can get a lot of additional war assets from the specific decisions you make in the first two games. Mass effect. Of the trilogy.

Here are some options that will allow you to earn more assets in time for the third game.

“Mass Effect 1”

If you save the Citadel Council, you will have their most powerful flagship, the Destiny Ascension, and the Citadel fleet will have more ships in the final battle. However, this comes at the cost of weakening the System Alliance fleet, so the decision is up to you.

“Mass Effect 2”

Tari and Legion manage everything they need to survive the final mission of the game. Both Quarians and Geth can survive (provided they meet many requirements across ME2 and ME3). Having two races instead of one gives the reaper a better chance as both war assets are combined.

Another thing that helps maximize war assets is a suicide mission that can be accomplished by ensuring critical ship upgrades and assigning appropriate roles according to the capabilities of individual squad members, all squad members. Is to make sure that you survive.

Save the galaxy!

