Google announces new protection for Chrome’s enhanced safe browsing





Shannon Williams

Google has announced new protections for Chrome’s Enhanced Safe Browsing users.

In 2020, the company launched enhanced safe browsing, which users can turn on in Chrome’s security settings, with the goal of significantly improving web security.

Since its inception, Google says it has been continuously working behind the scenes to improve real-time URL checking and apply machine learning models to warn of previously unknown attacks. As a result, Enhanced Safe Browsing users are 35% less successful in phishing than others.

Starting with Chrome 91, Google rolls out new features that allow extension-safe browsing users to better select extensions and provides additional protection against malicious file downloads on the web.

Protection updates include the following: Enhanced safe browsing now provides additional protection when users install new extensions from the Chrome Web Store. A dialog notifies the user if the extension you are trying to install is not on the list of extensions trusted by Extension Safe Browsing.

According to Google, users of Enhanced Safe Browsing will be warned about downloads that Safe Browsing has determined to be dangerous and can send files to scan for further analysis.

Google shares the following levels of security tips that you can take to ensure that you protect your users from increasingly sophisticated web threats. 1. Turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing Protection in Chrome. Enhanced Safe Browsing Users are 35% less successful in phishing than others. Google recently announced additional protections for extended safe browsing users, including warnings before users install untrusted Chrome extensions and more thorough scanning to protect against potential malware. 2. Register for two-step verification (2SV). This is another way to make sure that the user’s account is actually logged in. Signing in using a mobile device allows users to authenticate more securely and securely than just entering a password. 3. Sign up for Google’s Advanced Protection Program (APP). APP protects users with high visibility and sensitive information at risk of targeted online attacks. New protections are automatically added to protect you from today’s wide range of threats. 4. Get a Google Security Diagnosis. This will provide users with personalized, actionable security recommendations that will help them secure their Google Account, and will take two minutes to complete.

