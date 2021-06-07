New data on technology use and mental health: trends over time





It is a seemingly human paradox that new stimuli attract us and at the same time encourage suspicion and fear. Curiosity and horror play is a hallmark of our commerce with approach and withdrawal–the environment. Infants show a stable temperament tendency to approach and withdraw to new stimuli. It turns out that this theme later unfolds in people’s distinctive personalities, thrill-seekers and experimenters, and cautious wall flowers.

The tension between these trends is characteristic of our mental structure. We are fascinated by the potential of new technologies for engagement and entertainment, while at the same time worrying about their health implications. We dive into new and exciting innovations and later mourn the lost “good old days.”

One of the factors that complicates how to deal with new changes is that some changes are difficult to undo once they have been made, even if they realize over time that the new method is not appropriate. That is. Once the toothpaste comes out of the tube, it cannot be pushed back. If cars were invented today, they wouldn’t run on fossil fuels.

In addition, the effects of technology (and other) innovations are unlikely to be fixed and can change over time as the technology itself changes and its impact grows. Some innovations (such as Segways) work well in the short term, but quickly disappear. Others (such as the TV show “Seinfeld”) are late bloomers and take years to settle.

In the field of mental health, the side effects of new drugs peak early and then disappear, but the therapeutic effect may only be fully manifested after several months of use. Some treatments are highly effective early on, but diminish when less enthusiastic and enthusiastic practitioners adopt them or measure their effectiveness more accurately.

Does technology have a negative impact on our mental health?

Like new lovers, new technologies can have both strengths and weaknesses, and it’s not easy to determine which is more important. Your new lover is nice but broken. Do you want to commit? Therefore, the good / bad calculations of new innovations are often ambiguous. We regret losing our ancestors’ navigation skills, but we happily rely on Google Maps.

The recent rapid growth of digital consumer technology and social media is causing a chorus of excitement and grief as expected. The new technology provides unprecedented access to building knowledge and skills and the ability to connect with a wide range of people. They offer incredible versatility and reach convenience, efficiency, and fun opportunities.

At the same time, concerns are emerging about the power of new technologies to dominate the minds of people, especially young people, and the associated mental health implications. Will new technologies replace parenting and intimacy, twist the young brain, overturn the proven true nature, and demoralize young people?

These concerns are only the latest realizations of historic patterns that are sure to repeat. The worries will change, but the worrisome process will not change.

Matti Vuorre, a researcher at Oxford University, and a colleague said: Anxiety These concerns were largely forgotten by the mid-century when cartoons and television were associated with factors that made adolescents more susceptible to adjustment disorders and antisocial behavior.

In fact, Ive directly experienced a unique variation of this process. I grew up in a small collectivist agricultural community in Kibbutz, Israel. Kibbutz was based on the values ​​of equality and egalitarianism. Real estate (land, housing) and services (laundry, transportation) were jointly owned and operated. We ate together in the communal dining room. The children grew up together in an orphanage. The benefits of the members’ labor were pooled and shared equally among the members.

Source: Andre Laila on AIX

Essential to Kibbutz’s life was the regular turmoil about how to incorporate new consumer technologies into community systems. In the early days, pioneers argued violently whether to allow personal tea kettles in member rooms.

Such private luxury could undermine the motivation and activity of the community. The same debate took place a few years after the introduction of radio, followed by television and then cars again. Technology has always won. But these benefits of private comfort came at the cost of breaking the bonds of the community, eventually breaking the revolutionary equality of the group and the ideals of the community.

The above example clarifies the characteristics of our way of doing things with innovation. The problem is that new innovations are constantly occurring, diverting our attention from previous innovations and imperfect understanding of each. Therefore, to understand the true effect of technology, it is wise to analyze the effect over time, not just the effect at some point in time.

The impact of technology on us over time

A recent (2021) study by Matti Vuorre of Oxford and his colleagues tried to achieve just that. Researchers focused on two issues: one is the relationship between mental health and the use of television (an old technology that we no longer care about), and the other is mental health and social media. Relationship with digital devices (new technologies create a lot of anxiety).

Their study analyzed data collected from more than 430,000 samples of three nationally representative adolescents (ages 10-15) living in the United States and the United Kingdom between 1991 and 2017. Specifically, researchers investigated the association between technology use and four mental health outcome variables: behavioral problems, depression, emotional problems, and suicidal ideation and behavior.

The author first calculated the correlation between technology use and mental health results on a yearly basis. The results showed that behavioral and emotional issues were positively correlated with the use of both television and social media. Depression was almost independent of both. Suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior were only associated with the use of digital devices.

However, the magnitude of these relationships is within the scope of previous findings and is generally considered to be very small. In other words, the magnitude of the impact was unlikely to manifest itself as a significant behavioral change. No gender differences were detected.

Researchers then examined trends over time in the strength of the association between technology use and mental health outcomes. They did not see a consistent change in the relationship between technology and mental health over time. The technology link between behavioral problems and suicidal tendencies has been relatively stable over the long term. The relationship between social media and emotional problems increased slightly, but television lacked both social media, and the association between television and depression decreased. The magnitude of the observed change over time was small.

They conclude that the idea that the harmfulness of technologies that people are no longer worried about is decreasing, or that the technologies that people are most concerned about now are becoming more harmful, according to the data we analyzed. It wasn’t supported.

As with all studies, this study has its limits. First, studies of interpersonal design (unlike longitudinal data within individuals) failed to make causal inferences. In short, these data do not allow us to determine whether the use of technology affects mental health or whether mental health promotes the use of technology. Second, the novelty of social media technology limits the ability to draw firm conclusions about it. Third, this study relied on self-reported data (rather than observation). People’s self-reports about their state of mind are notorious for being susceptible to various inaccuracies.

Researchers acknowledge these restrictions. They conclude carefully: Current data strongly support the claim that rapid changes in social media platforms and devices have made them more harmful to adolescent mental health in the last decade. not.

Of course, more work is needed, but this study is simple and intuitive about the link between technology and mental health, where digital technology can ruin children and cause them to be exposed to technology. It shows that the rough assumptions are wrong, though. Instead, develop subtle approaches to studying the impact of technology on mental health, and as long as they exist, these impacts (plus or minus) are mutual between user characteristics, specific technology parameters, and types. It is important to understand that it can be highly dependent on action. The resulting and sociocultural context considered. As for the factors that shape mental health, it’s common to say that one size doesn’t fit all.

