Afterpay and Rebel Wilson encourage people to “better pay” in their first global campaign





Afterpay, a platform to buy now and pay later, has launched a branded campaign, Pay Better, to help people understand the basic benefits of the platform.

The purpose of this new campaign is to shed light on how customers can manage their finances by avoiding credit card fees and high interest rates.

In 2020, users of the platform saved $ 110 million compared to making the same purchase with a credit card, according to recent data from consulting firm Accenture.

According to additional data, spending on buying now and paying later increased by 106% in 2020, and debit card spending increased by 38% last year, mainly due to millennials and Gen Z. It has become.

We are excited to launch a new payer campaign for our Australian customers, “said Andrew Ballint of ANZ, Vice President of Marketing at Afterpay.

“Paybetter is an exciting evolution of our brand, throwing away the old financial world and continuing to move the industry forward by giving millions of customers complete control, access and fairness in payment methods. I will.

To launch the campaign, Afterpay will launch a new Pay Better TV commercial starring actress Rebel Wilson in Australia on June 8th.

This Australian superstar uses a humorous metaphor to show why it’s better to spend your time paying with your own money than with interest and revolving credits associated with credit card payments.

Financial soundness has always been important to me, so it was an honor to partner with Afterpay in our first global campaign, “says Wilson.

“Better payments to me mean paying in a way that is beneficial to me, and not paying any unnecessary or additional charges. That’s what the Afterpays Pay Better campaign gives consumers. It is empowering.

The campaign follows last week’s Australian Fashion Week deferred payment.

CreditsBrand Marketing: Afterpay Chief Marketing Officer: Geoff Seeley Vice President of Marketing ANZ: Andrew BalintBrand Marketing Director, ANZ: Joel MoranMarketing Manager, ANZ: Mikaela WagnerBrand Marketing Executive, ANZ: Hugo Chapman

Brand Studio: Afterpay Global Brand & Creative Director: Melissa Hughes Executive Creative Director: Jason Ambrose Associate Creative Director: Jack Lagomarsino Freelance Creative: Drew Vaughan Associate Creative Director: Alf Seccombe Executive Producer: Angelo Mazzamuto Executive Producer: Jeanne St

Media: AKQA

Produced by: Biscuit Filmworks, LLC Director: Aaron Stoller Director of Photography: John Lynch Partner / Managing Director: Shawn Lacy Executive Producer: Holly Vega Executive Producer: Sean Moody Producer: Mala Vasan Editing: Cabin Editing Company Color: Company 3 Visual Effects and Finishing: Congress VFX Studio Original Composition: CAYA

Is there anything you would like to say about this? Share your opinion in the comments section below. Or, if you have news articles or tips, please contact us at [email protected]

Sign up for the AdNews newsletter, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on news and promotions throughout the day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos