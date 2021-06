Ava Duvernay and Google Partner to Create New Film Grant – VIBE.com

Ava DuVernay has partnered with Google to launch a life-changing grant program for up-and-coming filmmakers with big dreams. Deadline reports that DuVernay’s company Array has worked with this technology giant to provide a $ 500,000 grant to up-and-coming creators from a historically undervalued community. Named The Array + Google Feature Film Grant, this award-winning filmmaker wants to bring someone a career leap forward.

According to the Entertainment News Platform, DuVernay said:

“We are pleased to partner with Google and Array’s Grant Advisory Board to identify up-and-coming writers / directors who bring their vision to the screen. Inclusive storytelling is at the heart of Array’s mission and we Is proud to provide access to the Array Crew, which further ensures that the winner’s movie set reflects everything in the world around us. “

Recipients of the first grant are tasked with budgeting for the production of the first feature film. Applicants include Gabriel Grohr (Festival Director and Head of Programming for Urban World), Francis Karado (Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Executive Director for Visual Communications Media), and Crystal Echo Hawk (Founder and Executive). Selected by the association. Reported by Director, Illumi Native), María Rauqel Bozzi (Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives at Film Independent), Smriti Kiran (Artistic Director of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival), Deadline.

Elle Roth-Brunet, Google Assistant’s Entertainment Partnership Lead, added: “Array x Google Feature Film Grant is essentially in line with the Google Assistant’s commitment to interacting with diverse voices, connecting with more people, and helping them in their daily lives.”

Founded by DuVernay in 2011, Array “amplified the diverse storytellers of the film and television industry,” the company tweeted.

Happy World Diversity Day! Over the last decade, ARRAY has expanded the diverse storytellers of the film and television industry. Join the celebration as you look back at over 30 #ARRAY-released films and filmmakers that have been released since 2011. pic.twitter.com/tv2mpqAiBN

— Array (@ARRAYNow) May 21, 2021

DuVernay was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Yale University.

“Thanks to @ Yale’s special committee for giving me this honor,” she wrote on social media. “My mother calls me Dr. Du Vernay across the moon. I hope it disappears. But your respected joy is not. The terrifying class of 2021 and me I’m excited to share this with my esteemed fellow winners. “







