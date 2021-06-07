New Commercial Real Estate Partners — RISMedia





From September 27th to 29th, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) will dedicate hundreds of people to commercial real estate at the first ever C5 Summit in the heart of New York City, the epicenter of commercial real estate. Welcome to the gate family. The C5 Summit is a major US-based event for commercial real estate and economic development, with real estate owners, investors and influential leaders building networks, relationships and up-to-date data. Discuss trends and mediate all profitable transactions in one place.

NAR has traditionally hosted the USA Pavilion at the annual MIPIM Real Estate Development Conference in Cannes, France, to showcase American cities and regions that generate foreign investment.

“The United States is one of the best destinations for investors,” said 2021 NAR Chairman Charlie Oppler. “This gives investors from all over the world an unparalleled opportunity to trade here at the C5 Summit in the United States. Valuable networking opportunities, special events and carefully curated programs. I am. “

capital. Connect Commercial. community. The Commercial.C5 Summit is the ultimate commercial real estate event and the best B2B event. Attendees quickly connect with other leaders, stakeholders and potential partners. They engage in lucrative commerce and raise capital as the deal closes. And they help redefine what the community means in the post-pandemic world through the partnerships they have built.

At C5, we are focusing on the future. Attendees will stay up-to-date and attend the next event, forming the skyline, revitalizing cities, reducing large-scale transactions, and engaging with giants and trendsetters who are leading the industry. .. For maximum efficiency and effectiveness, the entire commercial real estate value chain is represented, from financing and development to sales and real estate management.

C5 Summit Highlights-Featured Keynote Alex Rodriguez: CRE Investor and MLB All-Star discusses A-Rod Corp and his highly successful business venture.

– Cities Future Keynote: Greg Lindsay, Director of Applied Research at NewCities, discusses the current situation and how cities need to adapt to the future.

– Heads of Industry Panel: Top CRE professionals share their views on current issues.

– Tech & Innovation Panel: Attendees can first hear about new prop tech and new trends.

– Investment, CRE and US Economic Outlook Panel: Panelists share important insights into the broader powers and opportunities created to form CRE.

– Governor’s Panel: A look at how states are investing and positioning for the future

– The Future of Sustainability: Promoters of Green Initiatives at CRE discuss best practices, trends and technologies.

– The future of office space: How has the outlook for office planning changed over the past year?

– Dedicated trading room: Industry leaders such as brokers, investors, developers and economic development agencies are ready, ready to negotiate and can connect directly.

– Trade Expo: Featuring exhibitors from all aspects of commercial and investment real estate.

– Big Apple Time: Take a walking tour to visit unique locations such as our affiliate Hudson Yards and access Manhattan’s world-class cultural, entertainment and dining options.

Oppler says he is excited that the first C5 Summit will be one of NAR’s first major face-to-face events since the pandemic.

“I’m excited to meet friends, members and business partners again,” he says. “It was a difficult year for commercial real estate, but I am very optimistic about the future. The C5 Summit will revitalize the market, revitalize national commercial investment, create jobs and create a strong community. What you need to build.

“I am confident that the partnership created here will set the next stage for commercial real estate,” he adds.

Sign up now! Don’t miss the unique opportunity of C5 Summitan for a 3-day commercial real estate network, learning and trading at Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Please register at c5summit.realestate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos