Fortnite teases Season 7 with a mysterious message





Epic Games is a mysterious alien-themed video that focuses on futuristic weapons, glasses, and more to make fun of Fortnite’s next season 7.

The video breaks the developer’s historic pattern of sharing a teaser for the skins included in the next season’s Battle Pass. Instead, Epic Games chose to make fun of Fortnite’s next season with posts stylized by alien observer posts. Three different objects float in front of the camera and are trapped in some tractor beam.

Catalog entry # 437-887

Do island creatures seem to consume bone modifiers using this strange and flimsy retention device?

Really attractive.

Upload all data –2021.6.8 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

The first teaser will show a toy-like version of the in-game character’s fish stick, as well as a milk carton and futuristic weapons. The video teaser comes with catalog-style entries that appear to have been created by aliens or other otherwise unnoticed observers. This is consistent with the recent alien abduction mechanism in which players are scooped up in the air and dropped elsewhere. A notable object in the teaser is an unfamiliar weapon, which may suggest a new season 7 alien-themed weapon, but a whole new type of fishstick toy that actually appears in the game. Some people suspect that it may be a cosmetic product. –Weapon charm.

The second tweet, uploaded on June 6, mimics the style of the previous teaser and introduces a set of different objects such as guitars, glasses, and shotguns in the game’s “Save the World” mode. .. In addition, a small section of alien characters at the bottom right of the teaser illuminates the second of the three characters. This suggests that the third teaser will take place before the final release. Both posts end with stating that the full data will be uploaded on June 8th, when Fortnite’s seventh season begins.

Catalog entry # 407-740

When I put this strange plastic device on my face, it seemed unrecognizable to us.

More tests are needed.

Upload all data –2021.6.8 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Based on the teaser, Fortnite seems to be moving between stars in the next season 7. Fans don’t have to wait long to see it, as the new season is just a few days away.

Developed and published by Epic Games, Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

