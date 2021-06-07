See the brains behind footwear technology that transforms football





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was impressed with the Israeli creations that helped football players track their progress on the pitch and invested in the startups behind them. Manchester City, Glasgow Rangers and the Argentine national team all use the company’s innovative footwear devices. FIFA’s innovation program, FIP.

Playermaker was founded by former Israeli Navy officer Guy Aharon and is transforming the way football teams use data. Its signature product is attached to the player’s boot and tracks technical, tactical and physical movements inside and outside the ball. The data is then analyzed to help managers and coaches better understand the performance of players and teams.

The SQUAD solution, first adopted by Maccabi Tel Aviv, is now used by hundreds of professional clubs around the world, and the company recently launched a Playermaker UNO for amateurs of all ages.

Aharon, CEO, who launched the product commercially in 2019, said: Demand for data-driven sports technology solutions such as FitBit and Peloton has increased significantly. When we started our market research, we knew we needed a solution that was accessible to professionals as well as accessible to all types of players and easy to use.

I also wanted to create a solution that could be used in multiple sports.

He adds: Many popular sports are performed on the foot, so unlike other existing devices worn on the wrist or chest, a product that can track the performance of this part of the athlete’s body. I decided to design it.

Innovative footwear device by Playermaker.

The connected fitness market, a market where devices can be connected to smart devices to collect and store data on the move, has grown exponentially in the last few years. Consider Peloton, FitBit, Strava, and Apple Fitness +. And the pandemic has dramatically accelerated this trend. Due to the lack of a gym, the adoption of digital fitness and wellness solutions has skyrocketed. Wearables, connected devices and apps are new standards.

Aharon admits that it was fortunate that the pandemic seemed to really accelerate the entire connected fitness industry.

During lockdown, we were pleased to see an increase in demand for our solution as players could keep track of performance even when training remotely.

Players from clubs such as Hull City and Norwich arrange to send the device to the player’s home so that they can continue to use the device, and apparently the player uses the device to play against teammates scattered throughout the country. Was hosting.

Guy Ahalon

The pandemic has also accelerated the launch of UNO by Playermaker. We researched the market and identified the opportunity to offer individual solutions when players were unable to hone their skills. [their] The usual group training.

Playermaker received many awards last year, including: Sports Business Awards Best Wearable Technology, Sports Technology Awards Sports Innovation Awards, AI Global Innovation Awards for Enhanced Coaching Solutions, AI Global Best Athletes Footwear Performance Analysis Device Innovation Awards.

The business is thriving in the football sector, which is probably the most difficult sporting industry to enter. With men’s products in the mainstream market, Playermaker is also developing women’s devices to help the next generation of women reach their full potential.

Aharon is also keen to apply this technology to other sports already in use in sports clubs around the world. Our main focus as we continue to grow is to continue to provide products that are loved by athletes and those who want to be better in the sport of their choice.

Playermaker technology was invented, developed and manufactured in Israel, where the headquarters are located. The company has grown into a team of over 50 people and has offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Wenger, who has often spoken about the benefits that technology believes to bring to football, invested in Playermaker after Ahalon arranged a training session at the Frenchman’s Garden to see it in action.

Once he saw it, he was impressed with the technology and decided to help us. Arsne influenced the core of the solution with his vision and experience. Playermaker is very proud to be able to share our success with him with his support.

Company sponsor Arsene Wenger

The digital fitness industry is in turmoil faster than ever. The out-of-studio experience and consumer demand for connected / social fitness continues to drive innovation.

The market has changed significantly over the past year. An increasing number of consumer health and wearable companies are more exponentially closer to listing and achieving unicorn status. The increase in special purpose acquisitions also shows that connected fitness is becoming more and more interested in the market.

But more sports tech companies have identified opportunities, combined with the unpredictability and pressure of pandemics, to create an unprecedentedly competitive space.

As a result, companies that can demonstrate that their solutions make a concrete difference to consumers will be in a better position in the long run, Aharon said. But once the industry understands the benefits of technology, it’s not easy.

www.playermaker.com

