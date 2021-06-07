Roku acquires pay-TV broadcasting rights for some titles of Savan movie





With the latest bid to pack more exclusive content into 6 The Roku Channel, Savant Film has a one-time window to a series of films selected from the current appointments of boutique film acquisition and distributors on its streaming platform. Grants streaming rights.

This is Roku’s first paid license agreement, and The Roku Channel will become the exclusive North American streaming home for some Savant movies, about three months after its premiere in the theater. The exclusive streaming period for Roku movies is 24 months.

The deal covers less than 12 Saban Films titles, about one-third of the company’s 2021 film productions.

The Savan movie premiered on Roku Channel is the crime drama “Echo Boomers” (pictured above), with Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger appearing on a free ad support platform on June 15. Future films under contract include “Happily,” starring Joel McHale and Kelly Bish. “Percy vs Goliath” starring Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci and Zach Braff (US only). “Under the Stadium Lights” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson.

“These are quality, more recent films,” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice President of Programming. “We are still looking at ways to improve content delivery by offering more choices and notable services … we are always actively adding puzzle pieces. I’m considering it. “

Holmes said Roku has taken a “balanced approach” to content acquisition, admitting that the company doesn’t want to be “the brightest, brightest, and most expensive.” Unique streaming. outlet. “Licensing your content to Roku Channel isn’t becoming more and more attractive,” content owners added Holmes. “They understand that streaming is a great way to take part in the benefits of streaming.”

“Streaming has become a great way to experience the magic of filmmaking at home. It’s a streaming platform,” said Bill Bromiley, president of Savan Films.

Jonathan Saba, Senior Vice President of Distribution, Sales and Marketing at Saban Films, has negotiated a deal with Roku.

In the first quarter of 2021, Roku Channel reached an estimated 70 million US households. This is more than double the year-on-year rate.

Roku opportunistically vacuumed its content to boost the growth of Roku Channel. May 20th Roku debuted the first batch of Roku Originals. Originally, it was a collection of 30 shows created for the non-existent startup Quibi. Roku paid less than $ 100 million to Quibi’s assets. Rights to more than 75 shows, including those that were not premiered. In March, the deal to acquire the maker of “This Old House” was $ 98 million and included a library of over 1,500 episodes.

Available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Roku Channel contains content licensed from over 175 partners. The US lineup includes over 40,000 free movies and TV shows, and over 190 free live linear channels.

LA-based Saban Films was founded by Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group.

